https://redstate.com/alexparker/2021/05/31/university-plans-to-hire-staff-based-on-their-diversity-and-inclusion-rating-n389152
About The Author
Related Posts
WATCH: Drive-by Shooting Happens Live, on-Air as News Networks Report From 'George Floyd Square'
May 25, 2021
Glenn Greenwald Reveals Why Leftist Media Outlet Is Targeting Conservative Reporters Covering BLM/Antifa
May 15, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy