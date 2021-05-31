http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/HkpFNLKUGBg/

A Seattle beach party descended into chaos after an online invitation on TikTok went viral, according to several videos.

One of the videos showed a woman twerking on top of a police cruiser in front of a jeering crowd of hundreds of people on Alki Beach in Seattle.

Eventually, the Seattle Police Department had to clear up the wild beach romp and forced people to leave.

When the people did not clear the scene and multiple fights broke out, the police stepped in and arrested two people, according to a tweet from the Seattle Police Department. The Seattle Parks system also closed the beach due to public safety hazards.

Roads leading to the park were also shut down as the police received reports about robberies and fires in the area, the Seattle Police added.

Police officers used loudspeakers to urge partygoers to leave the park and disperse the crowds.

Insider reported the incident, dubbed “Washington Kickback,” appeared to be organized by teenagers on TikTok.

