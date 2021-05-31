https://noqreport.com/2021/05/31/watch-cartel-gunmen-ambush-police-in-western-mexico/

Mexican Cop Attack Cartel gunmen ambushed police in western Mexico. The attack marks one of numerous acts of violence carried out by cartels in the state of Michoacán over the weekend.

Attacks on police, blocked highways, torched vehicles, and explosive drones were all reported, despite the regular assurances by officials that the region is safe. A video shared by citizen journalists captured the moment when gunmen, believed to be with Familia Michoacana, attacked state police in the town of Zitacuaro. Officers can be seen ducking for cover as they try to fend off the attack but are eventually overwhelmed and are forced to retreat. At least three officers sustained gunshot injuries. The officers were dispatched to the region to remove cartel roadblocks on key highways. Derivado de los trabajos realizados por personal de la #PolicíaMichoacán , de @SEDENAmx y @GN_MEXICO_ , se efectuó la liberación de 11 puntos carreteros que fueron bloqueados con vehículos en la región de Tierra Caliente. pic.twitter.com/yDvQx28Wr0 — SSP MICHOACÁN (@MICHOACANSSP) May 28, 2021 For several weeks, La Familia and their allies, Carteles Unidos, have used roadblocks and removed sections of asphalt to keep their rivals from Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion off their turf.

