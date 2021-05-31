http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/B23DL1QudQ0/

Cartel gunmen ambushed police in western Mexico. The attack marks one of numerous acts of violence carried out by cartels in the state of Michoacán over the weekend.

Attacks on police, blocked highways, torched vehicles, and explosive drones were all reported, despite the regular assurances by officials that the region is safe. A video shared by citizen journalists captured the moment when gunmen, believed to be with Familia Michoacana, attacked state police in the town of Zitacuaro.

Officers can be seen ducking for cover as they try to fend off the attack but are eventually overwhelmed and are forced to retreat. At least three officers sustained gunshot injuries. The officers were dispatched to the region to remove cartel roadblocks on key highways.

Derivado de los trabajos realizados por personal de la #PolicíaMichoacán, de @SEDENAmx y @GN_MEXICO_, se efectuó la liberación de 11 puntos carreteros que fueron bloqueados con vehículos en la región de Tierra Caliente. pic.twitter.com/yDvQx28Wr0 — SSP MICHOACÁN (@MICHOACANSSP) May 28, 2021

For several weeks, La Familia and their allies, Carteles Unidos, have used roadblocks and removed sections of asphalt to keep their rivals from Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion off their turf.

During the later part of last week, La Familia torched vehicles and set roadblocks. They also performed attacks on law enforcement in at last six municipalities, including Morelia. Authorities worked to remove at least 225 blockades and sometimes drew gunfire.

Personal de la #PolicíaMichoacán realiza una acción operativa en la localidad de Aputzio, municipio de #Zitácuaro, sitio donde se registró una agresión contra los elementos policiales, resultando 3 agentes lesionados cuando realizaban tareas preventivas en la zona. — SSP MICHOACÁN (@MICHOACANSSP) May 29, 2021

A cause of violence is apparently a breakdown in talks between military officials and organized crime. The negotiations intended develop a plan to keep CJNG from gaining new territories in Michoacán. In exclusive photographs obtained by Breitbart Texas, Cesar “El Boto” Sepulveda Arellano can be seen walking out of a military building in Michoacán.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, Nuevo León, and other areas to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by Jose Luis Lara, a former leading member who helped start the Self-Defense Movement in Michoacán.

