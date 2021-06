https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/we-will-shatter-the-heads-of-america-and-the-jews/

We Shall Shatter the Heads of America and the Infidels, and Conquer Rome

Jerusalem Imam Yousef Makharzah said that the Muslims will shatter the heads of America and the infidels and conquer Rome. He made his remarks in a Friday sermon that was aired on Hizb ut-Tahrir’s Al-Waqiyah TV (Lebanon).

