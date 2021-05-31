https://noqreport.com/2021/05/31/wisconsins-2020-election-investigation-just-took-a-surprising-and-remarkable-turn/

Have you noticed that many key states are now delving into the 2020 election?

It’s not a coincidence or something out of left field.

There’s a very good reason for this – YOU.

That’s right, it’s voter backlash…we’re pissed and the GOP knows it.

They also know that “election integrity” is one of the top voter issues, and if they don’t do something – something of substance – they’ll never win another election again and the entire GOP will crumble and turn to ash.

Who would you vote for in the 2024 Presidential Election? So, that’s why we have states like Arizona, New Hampshire, Georgia, and now Wisconins digging into the 2020 sham.And what they’re now doing in Wisconsin, will have all of you very surprised — in a good way. The Center Square reported that the investigation by Republican lawmakers into actions taken by outside, nonprofit groups during Wisconsin’s election last fall is growing.Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, told News Talk 1130 WISN’s Dan O’Donnell on Thursday that he is hiring three former police officers to lead the legislative investigation.“What I am most concerned about is making sure that when we have another election in 2022, we don’t have the same problems,” Vos […]

