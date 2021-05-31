https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/05/31/wounded-warrior-joey-jones-bares-all-and-honors-his-fallen-brothers-in-thread-explaining-why-i-cant-drink-anymore/

We told you about CNN anchor and military wife Brianna Keilar’s powerful Memorial Day thread. Please read that if you haven’t yet done so.

And then read this one from Wounded Warrior Joey Jones:

Thread: I can’t drink anymore. When I do, the ghosts show up. They put their arm on my shoulder, look at me, body parts missing, faces half blown off. They smile with what is left of their smile. They look at me with wisdom I can’t fathom and hold me with love I can’t understand. — Joey Jones (@Johnny_Joey) May 30, 2021

I just can’t face them. How do I look upon a man with honest eyes, knowing I’m here breathing, laughing, complaining and he’s lying dead beneath my… us. I can’t have that tough conversation with any of them. The one where I tell them I miss them. Where I say I’m sorry and they — Joey Jones (@Johnny_Joey) May 30, 2021

reply “for what?” The conversation where they ask me about their kids-toddlers then, adults now-their widows.. some remarried and happy, some drowning in sorrow and regret. I can’t look upon their faces and keep a dry eye. So when I drink, and my brothers come, I cry. I get angry — Joey Jones (@Johnny_Joey) May 30, 2021

I see visions of hell and feel resentment for heaven. I see spoiled children laughing around me, the lucky ones who haven’t seen behind those curtains, the many. I hate them for their ignorance, I hate I didn’t die when I should’ve to keep them that way. So I don’t drink. — Joey Jones (@Johnny_Joey) May 30, 2021

Instead, I smile. I Remember them as they were. I watch their kids grow and find love and speak their names and tell their stories as often as I can: GYSGT Floyd Holley: https://t.co/8bxWUHZa25 — Joey Jones (@Johnny_Joey) May 30, 2021

The man standing beside me on August 6th 2010. Fireman, Marine, Father, Dad, Son Daniel Greer: https://t.co/EqDULbmWLA — Joey Jones (@Johnny_Joey) May 30, 2021

My best friend from 8th grade. Marine. Mentor and brother. Chris McDonald: https://t.co/ZdU5dSnPjg — Joey Jones (@Johnny_Joey) May 30, 2021

We are eternally grateful for their sacrifices. And we’re grateful to Joey Jones for allowing us to join him in honoring their memories.

This thread is why it’s so important to never forget the reason for this day. https://t.co/UGCgKZwZL9 — The First (@TheFirstonTV) May 31, 2021

God bless you all. — The H2 (@TheH2) May 30, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

