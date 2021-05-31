https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/05/31/wounded-warrior-joey-jones-bares-all-and-honors-his-fallen-brothers-in-thread-explaining-why-i-cant-drink-anymore/

We told you about CNN anchor and military wife Brianna Keilar’s powerful Memorial Day thread. Please read that if you haven’t yet done so.

And then read this one from Wounded Warrior Joey Jones:

We are eternally grateful for their sacrifices. And we’re grateful to Joey Jones for allowing us to join him in honoring their memories.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...