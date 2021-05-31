https://www.theblaze.com/shows/the-glenn-beck-program/rishi-sharma-heroes-of-wwii

Ever since he was in high school, Rishi Sharma has dedicated his life to making sure that the stories of our World War II veterans are never forgotten. He’s spent countless hours interviewing these men and documenting their firsthand experiences on his YouTube channel, “Legends of WWII” — and the timing couldn’t be any better.

Rishi joined Glenn Beck on the radio program to warn that “they don’t teach World War II in school any more, and what they do cover is ‘brainwashing’ young Americans to “hate our country, to hate our veterans, and our way of life.”

“I can honestly tell you they don’t teach World War II in school anymore. What they do cover is how ‘bad’ the U.S. was,” Rishi told Glenn.

“I mean, people are being brainwashed nowadays. The younger generations are being brainwashed to hate our country, to hate our veterans, and our way of life. It’s not right, and I don’t want to see it happen any further. That’s why I’m recording these stories of what these veterans actually went through, the atrocities that they came across. Whoever has that footage, is going to be able to control the narrative.”

Rishi went on to share some of the shocking accounts of what really went on during WWII, which he learned through interviewing more than 1,100 veterans, and the devastating results of anti-American propaganda both then and now.

Watch the video clip below for more details, because we need these firsthand accounts now more than ever to teach our kids the truth:

