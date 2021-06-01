https://policetribune.com/3-texas-cops-shot-during-welfare-check/

Flower Mound, TX – Three Flower Mound police officers were shot by a suicidal suspect while responding to a welfare check last week, leading to a 10-hour standoff.

The incident began at approximately 7 p.m. on May 26, when a woman called 911 to report her 60-year-old husband, Bryan Hucabee, was making suicidal threats, WFAA reported.

Flower Mound police responded to the 2900-block of Termaine Drive and attempted to make contact with Hucabee for a welfare check.

Hucabee, who was alone in the house, opened fire on the officers at approximately 8:05 p.m., hitting three of them, WFAA reported.

According to the Flower Mound Police Department (FMPD), one of the rounds went through the ballistic glass of a shield one of the officers was using to protect himself.

Another round grazed one of the officers in the neck, WFAA reported.

Two officers were rushed to a local hospital.

The third wounded officer was treated at the scene and released.

About five hours into the ensuing standoff, Hucabee stepped outside and began yelling at police, but refused to surrender and retreated back into the house, WFAA reported.

Texas Rangers, U.S. Marshals and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) also responded to the home to assist with the standoff, according to the news outlet.

At approximately 2:30 a.m., police fired tear gas into the residence, but it still didn’t drive the suspect out.

Police say the man has come out of his front door and shouted a couple times, but the standoff is still going on. Flower Mound PD has gotten help from FBI, Texas Rangers, Lewisville PD and many others (@wfaa) pic.twitter.com/HqUeEoRV35 — William Joy (@WilliamJoy) May 27, 2021

Investigators tried to negotiate with Hucabee and sent a robot in to check on him at one point, but he ended up shooting at it through the front door, police said.

The standoff ended just after 5:30 a.m., when FBI SWAT forced its way inside and fired more tear gas, causing Hucabee to exit the home.

He then surrendered peacefully, WFAA reported.

Police said the suspect was not hit by gunfire during the standoff.

He was transported to the hospital due to the tear gas before he was booked into the Denton County Jail on three felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon against a public servant, WFAA reported.

An additional charge of felony aggravated assault with a weapon/family violence was also leveled against him due to an alleged attack on his wife prior to officers’ arrival, the Flower Mound Leader reported.

The two wounded officers who were transported to the hospital after the shooting have since been released to continue their recoveries, according to WFAA.

The three officers who were shot during the incident have been identified as FMPD Sergeant Adam Quintana, a 14-year veteran, Sergeant John Styne-Burns, a 13-year veteran, and Officer Gregory Hall, a four-year veteran, the Flower Mound Leader reported.

Bryan Hucabee’s charges have been updated➡️ https://t.co/y5az6PWyR5. The 3 officers injured in the incident are Sgt. Adam Quintana, 14 years of service; Sgt. John Styne-Burns, 13 years of service; Officer Gregory Hall, 4 years of service. All 3 are recovering and doing well. pic.twitter.com/PdEKVhNyc3 — Flower Mound PD (@FlowerMoundPD) May 28, 2021

“It’s overwhelming at the moment that our guys are okay,” FMPD Sergeant Jason Rachal told WFAA. “When you look at the amount of gunfire that was exchanged, where those officers were hit, an inch to the right, an inch to the left, higher and the situation is totally different.”

“The great thing about these officers and the way they responded and the tactics that they used, they’re all SWAT trained. So, they utilized the ballistic shield, each of them was wearing their armor plating and that is really what allowed them to escape with minor injuries,” Sgt. Rachal added.

Flower Mount Police Chief Andy Kancel said in a tweet late last week that he is thankful for the community’s support in the wake of the shooting, and said he is proud of how the situation was handled.

“Grateful everyone went home,” Chief Kancel wrote.

