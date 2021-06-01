https://www.lifenews.com/2021/06/01/abortions-increase-24-in-iowa-as-more-babies-are-killed-with-the-abortion-pill/

Abortions rose dramatically in Iowa in 2019 as abortion facilities pushed dangerous abortion drugs on women and their unborn babies.

The Gazette reports a new state health report shows a 24-percent increase in abortions in 2019, a change from the steady decline in abortions over the past decade.

In total, 3,542 abortions killed unborn babies in Iowa that year, according to the data. The increase came despite a decline in the number of abortion facilities in the state, down 33 percent from 2014 to 2017, according to the Gazette.

One clue about the rise in abortions may be the increase in drug-induced abortions. According to the report, two-thirds of the abortions in 2019 in the state were drug-induced while about one-third were surgical.

The abortion industry is pushing abortion drugs because they are cheaper and require less time and involvement. Across the U.S., there has been a steady increase in the use of abortion drugs, and pro-lifers fear that may increase even more after President Joe Biden stopped enforcing safety restrictions on the drugs and began allowing them to be delivered through the mail.

Meanwhile, pro-life advocates continue to reach out to mothers and babies with information and support.

Mary Smith, a pro-life advocate with Gabriel’s Corner in Council Bluffs, Iowa, said her organization has helped more than 10,000 mothers and babies in the past 15 years.

“People are on hard times. They make poor choices. We work to help them through it,” Smith told the newspaper.

Gabriel’s Corner, like the thousands of other pro-life pregnancy resource centers and similar organizations across the U.S., provides free ultrasounds, counseling, monetary assistance and other services for families in Iowa, according to the report.

Because of their work, abortions have been dropping steadily for decades across the U.S. The latest report from the Centers for Disease Control shows abortions hit an all-time low in 2018 since Roe v. Wade; however, nearly 1 million unborn babies are still aborted every year in the U.S.

