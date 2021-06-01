https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/01/absolute-garbage-ben-shapiro-calls-out-twitter-after-ellie-kemper-and-kkk-princess-trend-overnight/

Actress Ellie Kemper, best known for her role as Kimmy Schmidt in “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” was trending overnight after blue-checks claimed she participated in a KKK beauty pageant back of some sort in 1999 when she was 19-years-old:

There’s a lot to unpack here, but this old article from The Atlantic on the history of these balls started getting shared first and then the hate directed at Kemper began:

But St. Louis-based journo Austin Kim says he hasn’t found any “KKK connections” to the ball:

“The ball itself is weird and creepy and problematic. But it ain’t KKK”:

Boy, these sleuths really found her out!

What “absolute garbage” that she’s trending along with “KKK princess”:

And now we have “more Twitter outrage bulls*it”:

Liberal blue-checks were quick to pounce. Some examples:

Do they just spin a wheel or something?

Time to log off, people:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...