Actress Ellie Kemper, best known for her role as Kimmy Schmidt in “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” was trending overnight after blue-checks claimed she participated in a KKK beauty pageant back of some sort in 1999 when she was 19-years-old:

#EllieKemper exposed for allegedly winning the title of “Queen Of Love And Beauty” at the Veiled Prophet Ball, which according to sources is a KKK pageant…. thoughts?

Story via @defnoodles pic.twitter.com/2uKLPMVSYI — No Jumper (@nojumper) June 1, 2021

There’s a lot to unpack here, but this old article from The Atlantic on the history of these balls started getting shared first and then the hate directed at Kemper began:

Actor Ellie Kemper was named Queen of Love and Beauty (in 1999) for St. Louis’ “Veiled Prophet” #NiceWhiteLadies https://t.co/dGDyGbQ7bL — @DRJessieNYC (@JessieNYC) June 1, 2021

But St. Louis-based journo Austin Kim says he hasn’t found any “KKK connections” to the ball:

By the way, the Veiled Prophet Ball and the org isn’t the KKK. The ball is very exclusive and the event has a slew of issues. But I haven’t found on any KKK connections. — Austin Kim (@AustinKKim) June 1, 2021

“The ball itself is weird and creepy and problematic. But it ain’t KKK”:

Definitely. The ball itself is weird and creepy and problematic. But it ain’t KKK. — Austin Kim (@AustinKKim) June 1, 2021

Boy, these sleuths really found her out!

Yes, tons of very real problems, historical and contemporary (just like STL generally). But not “KKK princess.” Also, this wasn’t a secret of any kind – it was on her wikipedia page for years! — Ryan Famuliner (@RyanFamuliner) June 1, 2021

What “absolute garbage” that she’s trending along with “KKK princess”:

There is not a single iota of evidence that Ellie Kemper is racist. So naturally, Twitter is trending her and blue checks are calling her a “KKK princess.” What absolute garbage. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 1, 2021

And now we have “more Twitter outrage bulls*it”:

So Ellie Kemper wins the title of queen for a local debutante ball when she was 19. This ball happens to have vague historical connections to the klan. And so that makes Ellie Kemper some kind of racist? Sounds like some more Twitter outrage bullshit to me. — Connor D. Wolf (@ConnorInTheNews) June 1, 2021

Liberal blue-checks were quick to pounce. Some examples:

*Billy Joel voice* Ellie Kemper KKK princess — Cameron Williams (@MrCamW) June 1, 2021

Wait! What?? Ellie kemper aka kimmy Schmidt was crowned KKK queen in 1999! Is this real life? — Opie Radio podcast (@OpieRadio) June 1, 2021

Ellie Kemper finding out why she’s trending right now… pic.twitter.com/KZdgEe1wJV — Bryan Schott (@SchottHappens) June 1, 2021

Do they just spin a wheel or something?

Ok everybody today we’re going to destroy…. *spins the Big Wheel of Celebrities* Ellie Kemper! — 21st Century Schizoid Man (@devincf) June 1, 2021

Time to log off, people:

If you’re on this weird Ellie Kemper kick arguing she wasn’t woke enough for your taste when she was 19 years old in 1999 and is some crypto-racist, perhaps you need to log off Twitter. — Jim Swift (@JimSwiftDC) June 1, 2021

