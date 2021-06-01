https://noqreport.com/2021/06/01/aclu-intern-fails-in-quest-to-get-federalist-society-chapter-canceled-at-his-law-school/

Student activists wanted Federalist Society chapter derecognized because it would not condemn Ted Cruz

It only took four months, but Seattle University’s law school has acknowledged that it will not let

the campus Federalist Society chapter face punishment after it refused to take a stance on an issue, in line with the organization’s policy.

The cancel campaign was pushed by a liberal student activist who now interns for the American Civil Liberties Union.

A student activist named Sam Sueoka, wrote an email in late January to Kristin DiBiase, SU Law’s associate dean for student affairs. The email demanded the removal of the campus chapter due to the group’s refusal to condemn Senators Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz, for objecting to the certification of the 2020 presidential election.

Sueoka is the vice president of the campus National Lawyers Guild, a national liberal legal organization and recently started an internship with the ACLU, according to his LinkedIn.

DiBiase, instead of shooting down the idea, suggested that Sueoka petition the student bar association, which acts as the student government for the law school, with his request.She did call his request “troubling” and said she supported the chapter’s “right to exist” but deferred the decision, according to […]

