Sanchez said it is unclear, but there may be more victims.

“It is with heavy hearts that the LACoFD confirms that a tragic shooting occurred at approximately 10:55 a.m. today at FS 81 in Agua Dulce,” the Los Angeles County Fire Department tweeted Tuesday . “The Dept. is still in the process of gathering additional information & are cooperating with law enf. throughout this ongoing incident. We will provide updated information when available.”

One person is being detained in a vehicle nearby, but it is not known whether that person is the shooting suspect.

Agua Dulce is in the Santa Clarita Valley, about 30 miles north of Downtown Los Angeles.