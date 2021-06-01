https://www.breitbart.com/border/2021/06/01/adult-migrant-apprehensions-in-arizona-border-sector-jump-290-percent/

Border Patrol officials in the Tucson Sector report an increase in the number of arrests of single adult migrants this year. Agents apprehended nearly 90,000 so far this fiscal year.

Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John Modlin tweeted a message last week showing the capture of a group of 20 Mexican nationals near Gila Bend, Arizona. The chief said the apprehension of migrant single adults jumped more than 290 percent this fiscal year, which began on October 1, 2020, over the same period in Fiscal Year 2020.

Agents encounter 20 Mexican nationals, primarily single adults, approximately 70 miles north of the border near Gila Bend, #AZ. Compared to last fiscal year through April, single adult apprehensions are up over 290% in Tucson Sector. @CBPArizona pic.twitter.com/rLG3nmCI40 — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) May 26, 2021

Another tweet from the chief details the arrest of a group of nine migrants locked inside a U-Haul van and four other migrants in a human smuggling stash house. Agents also found some drugs and a stolen pistol inside the home.

#Douglas Station agents responded to a concerned citizen’s call and found 9 migrants inside a U-Haul van and 4 more inside a suspected stash house. Agents discovered a stolen #pistol, 81 #oxycodone pills, and arrested the U.S. citizen smuggler. @CBPArizona pic.twitter.com/zJPyg5KU0y — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) May 25, 2021

Agents frequently find previously deported criminal aliens and sex offenders mixed in with the migrant groups.

Earlier this week #Douglas Station agents arrested a man, Virgilio Miguel, who was previously convicted of Voluntary Manslaughter in #NorthCarolina. pic.twitter.com/DkPyGDnR8i — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) May 27, 2021

Agents arrested convicted sex offender Hector Mario Xic-Pos, who was previously convicted in #Texas for Indecency with a Child/Exposure. pic.twitter.com/Qp4yIZFqwI — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) May 28, 2021

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Face book.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

