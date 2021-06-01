http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/7GimQ-ya9K0/

Border Patrol officials in the Tucson Sector report an increase in the number of arrests of single adult migrants this year. Agents apprehended nearly 90,000 so far this fiscal year.

Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John Modlin tweeted a message last week showing the capture of a group of 20 Mexican nationals near Gila Bend, Arizona. The chief said the apprehension of migrant single adults jumped more than 290 percent this fiscal year, which began on October 1, 2020, over the same period in Fiscal Year 2020.

Another tweet from the chief details the arrest of a group of nine migrants locked inside a U-Haul van and four other migrants in a human smuggling stash house. Agents also found some drugs and a stolen pistol inside the home.

Agents frequently find previously deported criminal aliens and sex offenders mixed in with the migrant groups.

