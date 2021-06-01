https://townhall.com/tipsheet/spencerbrown/2021/06/01/washington-post-gets-caught-changing-headline-on-covid-origins-n2590289

As Democrats and their media allies continue to “update” the “truth” on the origins of the Wuhan coronavirus as more and more evidence comes out linking a Chinese lab to the outbreak, the Washington Post is the latest outlet to revise its coverage history.

The “Democracy Dies in Darkness” gang over at the Jeff Bezos-owned newspaper quietly “corrected,” as Mediaite noted, the headline on a February 17, 2020 story about comments made by Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) during an interview with Maria Bartiromo on Fox News.

As originally published, the Post’s headline declared “Tom Cotton keeps repeating a coronavirus conspiracy theory that was already debunked” and continued to bear that title as recently as May 28, according to archived versions accessed via Wayback Machine.

But now a correction notice now appears on the story along with a significantly different headline that reads “Tom Cotton keeps repeating a coronavirus fringe theory that scientists have disputed.”

What Tom Cotton spoke of was not, of course, debunked. It was just an inconvenient theory for the self-appointed gatekeepers who decide what is and isn’t tolerable for mainstream media narrative-building. And those powers did their darndest to shut down questions about the pandemic’s origins.

“Earlier versions of this story and its headline inaccurately characterized comments by Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) regarding the origins of the coronavirus,” notes the Post in its correction. “The term ‘debunked’ and The Post’s use of ‘conspiracy theory’ have been removed because, then as now, there was no determination about the origins of the virus.”







Well, there it is. “…then as now, there was no determination about the origins of the virus.” It’s a subtle admission that hack opinion is used interchangeably with factual news at the Washington Post.

Senator Cotton’s balanced comments were far from a full-throated endorsement of the theory that COVID may have originated in a lab and merely raised the possibility that the World Health Organization and Chinese Communist Party might not be the most trustworthy sources from which to draw definitive conclusions.

Even though the Washington Post knew at the time of publication that there had been no clear conclusion on where COVID-19 originated, they took the chance to land a triple whammy hit: they could attack a Republican Senator, who was appearing on Fox News, for seeking answers about China’s role in the coronavirus outbreak. Blind partisanship and ideological bias blinded the Post in one of myriad such cases and allowed the truth to get buried.

Not long after her interview with Cotton, Bartiromo said on air in March that there would be “hundreds of thousands” of Wuhan coronavirus cases in the United States, for which she was criticized in smears about how “Fox personalities have spread much disinformation about the coronavirus since the pandemic arrived stateside” but her sourced prediction ultimately proved correct.

Maria Bartiromo predicted Thursday during an appearance on Fox News that “hundreds of thousands” of people will be infected with the coronavirus in the U.S. as disinformation continued to spread on the right-leaning network about the outbreak. @Salonhttps://t.co/i7KGOR4Jg2 — Matthew Rozsa (@MatthewRozsa) March 7, 2020

Now with fresh egg on its face, the Post is scrambling to update its facts to match what they knew all along as more and more news organizations find their hackery led to misinformation being reported as absolute fact. Even the supposed watchdog of truth Politifact had to retract its fact check of stories discussing the origins of the Wuhan coronavirus, showing again how little respect mainstream news outlets and their partisan machinery have for the truth.

President Biden, too, fell for or bought into the narrative and—as Leah reported—shut down an investigation into the lab theory. Now Biden is pushing for the World Health Organization, a body not known for its impartiality in dealing with China, to pursue an investigation into the matter.

