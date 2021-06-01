https://politicrossing.com/authoritarian-america-the-ruling-partys-tightening-grip/

Members of the party in power are saying and doing things that smack more of a third-world authoritarian regime than a democratic republic. Consider their take on social media. Their words make clear that they hold their tech overlord partners responsible for maintaining “public safety” on their platforms.

They do this by squelching and outright banning dissenting voices. Free and open discussion about COVID vaccines, pandemic overreach, etc., must be carefully monitored in order guard against “misinformation.”

An army of fact checkers patrols posts. Never mind that most of them lean left and hold radical views about free speech and role of government. Facebook’s “Supreme Court,” the august body responsible for reviewing bans, is composed of such radicals.

One of which is the law professor who, during the Trump impeachment trial, snarked Barron Trump while flashing barely-suppressed anger over his father’s egregiously impeachable offenses. She and others like her are responsible for Trump’s (and maybe your) lifetime Facebook ban.

Not a two-way street

In the name of fairness, many hold that our present political situation is a two-sided coin of corruption. Some of my “fair-minded” friends claim that one party is as bad as the other, that they’re equally corrupt. I hold that the phrase, “To be fair”doesn’t apply to an honest discussion of our two political parties.

On one side, we have a party whose ideologues lie about virtually everything. For example, they defend abortion for convenience as a constitutional right of choice. In truth, the Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade was made possible by the court creating a right out of thin air by linking choice to our right to privacy. “My body, my choice” is based on that nonexistent right.

Another example is their absurdly dishonest claim that requiring voter ID is a “Jim Crow” measure designed to discriminate against minority voters. It’s a tired talking point that is somehow effective. Honestly, we require identification for virtually everything—in what fantasy world is requiring ID to vote racist?

Tightening the grip

The ruling party’s authoritarian push includes a “For the People Act of 2021,” which, fortunately, will not see the light of day in the Senate. It’s DOA because it would hand power permanently to one party by removing meaningful voter integrity safeguards. It would also wrest presidential election control from the states.

In another authoritarian move, the ruling party introduced legislation to establish a commission to investigate the events of January 6. Rightly, this attempt to make official their insurrection narrative was thwarted by Senate republicans. In truth, the January 6 events were nothing more than trespassing and destruction of federal property. And, tragically, the death of a protester.

Breaking the Rule of Law

What does the party in power hope to achieve by tightening its grip on America? More federal government control over our lives, which means more power for them. Fortunately, one pillar stands in their way, but just barely. Our rule of law.

The party in power gives lip service to our rule of law, but their actions speak louder. Consider their hypocrisy regarding the 2020 summer riots and the aforementioned January 6 pseudo-insurrection.

During the former, authoritarian party leaders like Kamala Harris undercut the rule of law, police and standards of societal behavior by condoning the burning and pillaging of cities. Some likeminded radicals even excused looters’ lawbreaking as justified violent “reparations.”

Shouldn’t it be disturbing to any fair-minded and thoughtful American that leaders in one party side with the mob for politics and power? That they actively denigrate the rule of law in favor of race baiting, hatred and division? Clearly, for them it’s all about power.

As a result, liberty and justice are secondary considerations. Do leaders in the other party demonstrate this craven level of dishonesty and justification of criminality? It’s not even close.

Banana Republic

For a party that routinely lies about voter suppression, pro-choice issues being about women’s health, Supreme Court nominees, a former president being a “threat to our democracy,” Russian collusion, China viruses, ad nauseam—is there any low to which they won’t stoop for power?

No, our two political parties are not two sides of a coin. The present political corruption is not a two-way street. The party in power is in power through a presidential election that was unprecedented regarding voting irregularities brought on by opportunism because of a pandemic. No amount of vilification of doubters will convince a portion of half the electorate that the 2020 election was fair and free.

President Biden said all the right things about unity and healing in January. His actions have undercut his words. In a healthy democratic republic, the answer is less federal control and more freedom. He once believed these maxims, albeit from an old-school democrat perspective. Sadly, he seems to have shucked virtually all his positions in favor of rigid, top-down and radical progressive socialism.

As a result, in our new authoritarian America, power prevails over justice, lies over truth, and freedom and liberty seem like relics of a better time.

Naturally, when a party in power doesn’t respect people in either party, it’s only natural that their desire to act in what they think are in our best interests quickly morphs into control, not representation.

Now, it’s up to the other party to provide a check on this abuse of power—provided they can summon the courage to go against the flow and swim against the tide. Take courage, Republicans, and act. Find a camera and push back harder against the lies and power plays of the other side.

