Helen Branswell is a senior infectious diseases writer for STAT, a media outlet focused specifically on health, medicine, and life sciences. So she of all people should know that those who have been fully vaccinated against COVID19 don’t really have any reason to continue to mask up.

And yet:

Don’t @ her. Because the last thing Helen needs right now is for people to point out that she’s being completely ridiculous.

If Helen Branswell wants to continue to wear her mask, more power to her. But if she’s genuinely triggered by the sight of unmasked individuals when she knows that being vaccinated is actually a much more effective anti-COVID19 measure than wearing a mask, then maybe she’s in the wrong line of work.

Maybe give Instacart a try.

