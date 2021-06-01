https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/beto-salty-tears/
.@BetoORourke: Texas election integrity bill “does the exact same thing” as “Confederacy”-era “poll taxes” & “literacy tests” designed to block black voters pic.twitter.com/muIuFqLt6T
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 31, 2021
Democrats were crying today about Texas.
Texas State Rep. Trey Fischer (@TMFtx) on the Texas election integrity bill: “Anybody who misses a step is going to go to jail.” pic.twitter.com/ygpjuWUbRq
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 31, 2021
Texas Democrats walk off House floor to stop Voter Integrity Bill…