President Joe Biden faced criticism on Tuesday over remarks that he made while speaking in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on race-related issues, saying that black entrepreneurs are “just as capable” as white entrepreneurs, but they don’t have lawyers or accountants.

“The data shows young black entrepreneurs are just as capable of succeeding given the chance as white entrepreneurs are,” Biden said. “But they don’t have lawyers. They don’t have, they don’t have accountants, but they have great ideas.

“Does anyone doubt this whole nation be better off from the investments those people make?” he continued. “And I promise you that’s why I set up this National Small Business Administration that’s much broader because they’re going to get those loans.”

WATCH:

BIDEN: “…young black entrepreneurs are just as capable of succeeding given the chance as white entrepreneurs are, but they don’t have lawyers, they don’t have accountants…” pic.twitter.com/uaVQO6vPeN — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 1, 2021

Biden faced widespread criticism over his remarks, including from:

Jeffrey A Dove Jr.: “Why is it that every time he speaks about the black community he makes us seem incapable of the simplest tasks? Whether it’s getting an ID card, using the internet to make an appointment or now this.”

Why is it that every time he speaks about the black community he makes us seem incapable of the simplest tasks? Whether it’s getting an ID card, using the internet to make an appointment or now this. #HD51 https://t.co/3psWrjZGWA — Jeffery A Dove Jr. (@JefferyADoveJr) June 1, 2021

Jon Gabriel: “This just in: Young Black entrepreneurs have lawyers and accountants.”

This just in: Young Black entrepreneurs have lawyers and accountants. https://t.co/Iwm3mekGOB — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) June 2, 2021

Brit Hume: “How is this not a racist comment?”

How is this not a racist comment? https://t.co/2rUmDVG0i5 — Brit Hume (@brithume) June 2, 2021

Steve Cortes: “Can someone at the White House tell Pop-Pop that it’s 2021, not 1921?”

Can someone at the White House tell Pop-Pop that it’s 2021, not 1921? https://t.co/Uagn6Ot3zn — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) June 2, 2021

Allie Beth Stuckey: “Why, why, why allow yourself to be patronized like this? You don’t have to.”

Why, why, why allow yourself to be patronized like this? You don’t have to. https://t.co/uyrVscUqip — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) June 2, 2021

Rita Panahi: “Biden & his bigotry of low expectations…blacks can’t get ID to vote or use computers to book vaccine appointments or hire accountants when in business.”

Biden & his bigotry of low expectations…blacks can’t get ID to vote or use computers to book vaccine appointments or hire accountants when in business. https://t.co/5DHFxz365J — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) June 1, 2021

Robert J. O’Neill: “Imagine if a white guy said this nonsense. Oh, wait…”

Imagine if a white guy said this nonsense. Oh, wait… https://t.co/IR0QiQCEEg — Robert J. O’Neill (@mchooyah) June 1, 2021

Rasmussen Reports: “Imagine if a black woman had millions of viewers on Facebook, built up over many years of diligent work, and overnight Facebook demonetized her videos, destroying all she had built, apparently only because she was a Conservative. Government should prohibit this, but it doesn’t.”

Imagine if a black woman had millions of viewers on Facebook, built up over many years of diligent work, and overnight Facebook demonetized her videos, destroying all she had built, apparently only because she was a Conservative. Government should prohibit this, but it doesn’t. https://t.co/PqwRtltY8k — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) June 1, 2021

Spencer Brown: “The President of the United States doesn’t think black entrepreneurs have lawyers or accountants, which seems like some of that ‘soft bigotry of low expectations’ that’s the Democrats’ favorite kind of racism.”

The President of the United States doesn’t think black entrepreneurs have lawyers or accountants, which seems like some of that ‘soft bigotry of low expectations’ that’s the Democrats’ favorite kind of racism. https://t.co/ZLxHcSNI2N — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) June 1, 2021

Lavern Spicer: “I’m black and I know exactly where to get lawyers and accountants, you racist.”

I’m black and I know exactly where to get lawyers and accountants, you racist. https://t.co/wU3VFIlxxe — Lavern Spicer (@lavern_spicer) June 1, 2021

Chris Krok: “Is this really what Joe thinks of African Americans??”

Is this really what Joe thinks of African Americans?? https://t.co/u59ynKLT21 — Chris Krok (@chriskrokshow) June 2, 2021

Mark Walker: “Intentionality, incompetence, or ignorance… take your pick.”

Intentionality, incompetence, or ignorance… take your pick. https://t.co/xVkhGTmf8l — Mark Walker (@RepMarkWalker) June 1, 2021

Barrington Martin II: “Translation: even the smart negroes still need help. I’m so disgusted.”

Translation: even the smart negroes still need help. I’m so disgusted. https://t.co/HYraTlQbrn — Barrington Martin II (@_BarringtonII) June 1, 2021

Seth Dillon: “In case you needed more evidence that Joe Biden thinks black people are utterly helpless and incompetent . . .”

In case you needed more evidence that Joe Biden thinks black people are utterly helpless and incompetent . . . https://t.co/4tWeR2nzDX — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) June 1, 2021

David Steinberg: “Remember, Donald Trump — through economic policies that treat us all as Americans, not ‘identities’ — oversaw the greatest rise in prosperity for black Americans in US history. In just 3 years, he did what 5 decades of Biden’s racist bulls*** failed to deliver.”

Remember, Donald Trump — through economic policies that treat us all as Americans, not “identities” — oversaw the greatest rise in prosperity for black Americans in US history. In just 3 years, he did what 5 decades of Biden’s racist bulls*** failed to deliver. https://t.co/g3XUGAJ7v8 — David Steinberg (@realDSteinberg) June 1, 2021

Dave Rubin: “According to Joe Biden black people don’t know how to get an ID, hire a lawyer or find an accountant…and if they don’t vote for him they ain’t black. But yea, Republicans are the real racists.”

According to Joe Biden black people don’t know how to get an ID, hire a lawyer or find an accountant…and if they don’t vote for him they ain’t black. But yea, Republicans are the real racists. 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) June 1, 2021

