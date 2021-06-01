https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/biden-cancel-oil-gas-leases-alaskas-arctic-refuge-amid-rising-gas-prices/

The Biden Administration will suspend all oil and gas contracts in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge amid rising gas prices.

The national average price of gas per gallon in the US is $3.045 as of Tuesday, June 1.

Gas prices have spiked in Southern California to $6 per gallon.

Joe Biden is now freezing all oil and gas contracts in Alaska’s Arctic Refuge after canceling the Keystone X pipeline.

Recall, in a last minute push, the Trump Administration in late 2020 moved to auction off drilling rights in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.

The Enviro-Nazi left went berserk over Trump’s push to open up drilling in the region and now Biden is freezing all leases.

Politico reported:

The Biden administration is moving to suspend all oil and gas leases in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge pending a deeper look at the environmental impacts of drilling in the sensitive region, according to a person with direct knowledge of the decision. A new environmental analysis could impose additional restrictions on development in the refuge or potentially nullify the leases altogether, undoing one of the signature policy achievements of the Trump administration. But it would not go as far as green groups have requested in an ongoing lawsuit, which aims to void the leases that were awarded earlier this year. The Arctic Refuge’s coastal plain, a 1.6 million-acre stretch of tundra on Alaska’s North Slope, was opened to oil and gas development as part of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. The language included in the bill was drafted by Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) and gave power and authority over the leasing program to the secretary of the Interior, acting through the Bureau of Land Management. The Fish and Wildlife Service, which manages the refuge, played only a marginal role in the environmental review process.

