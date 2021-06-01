https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/biden-to-cancel-oil-leases-in-arctic-national-wildlife-refuge/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Biden to Cancel Oil Leases in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, Despite High Gas Prices

Joe Biden will reportedly cancel several oil and gas leases granted in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in the last weeks of the Trump administration — days after defending similar leases on Alaska’s North Slope.

The decision was reported by the Washington Post on Tuesday, and would mark an attempt to reverse one of President Trump’s historic achievements: the opening of ANWR’s coastal plain in December 2017.

The fossil fuel industry has lobbied for ANWR to be opened, arguing that new technologies such as directional drilling and ice roads minimize the environmental impact and risk to wildlife. The local Iñupiat Alaska Native communities and the state government also support oil and gas activity in ANWR. But environmental groups oppose it, noting that the migratory Porcupine Caribou herd uses the coastal plain to calve. The Gwich’in Alaska Natives, who live further south but also hunt the caribou, and who would not benefit directly from oil and gas development, want ANWR to be closed.

Continue reading at Breitbart…