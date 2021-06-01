https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/tyler-o-neil/2021/06/01/biden-uses-islamic-terror-attack-to-highlight-threats-to-lgbtq-community-n1451201

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden issued a lengthy proclamation for “Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer (LGBTQ+) Pride Month.” He celebrated the openly LGBT members of his administration, pushed the Orwellian Equality Act, and condemned the states that are defending fairness in women’s sports against the transgender movement. Yet perhaps his most notable move involved the horrific Pulse Nightclub shooting in 2016.

Biden mentioned the shooting, perpetrated by a radical Islamic terrorist, while discussing threats to the transgender community.

“Our Nation also continues to face tragic levels of violence against transgender people, especially transgender women of color. And we are still haunted by tragedies such as the Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando,” Biden said. “Ending violence and discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community demands our continued focus and diligence. As President, I am committed to defending the rights of all LGBTQ+ individuals.”

Did you catch that? The president subtly redefined the meaning of the Pulse Nightclub shooting.

So, what happened in 2016? A radical Islamic terrorist opened fire in Orlando’s Pulse Nightclub, killing 49 people and wounding 53 others. He pledged allegiance to the Islamic State (ISIS) during the attack, and ISIS later claimed responsibility.

While the shooter did target a gay bar, that bar wasn’t the terrorist’s intended target — Disney World was, and he didn’t even search for “gay nightclubs,” but merely for “nightclubs.” The Pulse Nightclub shooting, tragic as it was, does not highlight a longstanding threat against the LGBT community, but rather the longstanding threat of radical Islamic terrorism.

Yet Biden twisted the facts in order to suggest that the Pulse Nightclub shooting justifies his radical LGBT agenda. He did so by mentioning the Islamic terrorist attack alongside another stable of LGBT activist propaganda — the “epidemic” of violence against transgender people.

As The Federalist’s Chad Felix Greene has pointed out, this term is extremely misleading. First, the LGBT activist group Human Rights Campaign (HRC) has only highlighted 118 cases of violence against transgender people between 2015 and 2019. Slightly more than 100 cases in a population of at least 1.3 million is not an “epidemic.”

Yet even these 118 cases do not reveal a trend of violence against transgender people but cherry-picked cases in which people who identified as transgender lost their lives to various factors. In only four of the 118 cases was a person actually killed because of the victim’s transgender identity. In most cases, the cause of death was domestic violence, sex work, or unclear.

Biden twisted both the violence against transgender people and the Pulse Nightclub shooting in order to suggest that LGBT people are extremely marginalized in American society. He concluded his proclamation with this statement: “This Pride Month, we affirm our obligation to uphold the dignity of all people, and dedicate ourselves to protecting the most vulnerable among us.”

This statement ignores the fact that various aspects of American society, from public schools to literature to corporate America to the Biden administration itself, bend over backwards to kowtow to LGBT activist demands, even to the point of endangering key fundamental rights like free speech and religious freedom. While some people who identify as LGBT do face limited hostility, the LGBT activist movement enjoys immense sway.

Biden’s own statement reveals just how powerful this movement has become. The president celebrated his openly gay Transportation secretary, Pete Buttigieg, and his openly transgender assistant secretary of health, Rachel Levine. Nearly 14 percent of his 1,500 agency appointees identify as LGBTQ+. On Biden’s first day in office, the president issued an executive order twisting federal law in order to privilege LGBT people.

His proclamation calls on Congress to pass the Equality Act, which explicitly guts the religious freedom protections of the Religious Freedom Restoration Act of 1993. This law would enable the kind of 9-year prosecutorial witch hunt that Christian baker Jack Phillips has faced for the crimes of refusing to bake cakes celebrating a same-sex wedding and transgender identity.

Biden also demonized state-level efforts to curb the dangerous excesses of the transgender movement. Allowing males who identify as female to compete in women’s sports gives the males a key advantage, undermining fairness. Many people who identify as transgender later reject that identity and regret the lasting damage they have done to their bodies in pursuit of the false identity. Britain’s High Court has ruled that minors under 18 lack the ability to give informed consent to receive experimental treatments that often have lifelong consequences.

Yet Biden characterized state-level efforts to protect fairness in women’s sports and to protect gender dysphoric kids from experimental transgender “treatments” as attacks on “transgender youth.”

“Some States have chosen to actively target transgender youth through discriminatory bills that defy our Nation’s values of inclusivity and freedom for all,” the president said.

Biden is advocating dangerous social experiments in the name of protecting people from chimeras. He cites “tragic levels of violence” that have been exaggerated and twisted out of context. He cites a radical Islamic terrorist attack as supposed evidence of violence against the LGBT community. Then he demonizes state-level efforts to protect women’s sports and gender-confused children.

Americans must not fall for this deceptive propaganda.

