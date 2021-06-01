https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/biden-warns-terrorism-white-supremacy-most-lethal-threat-homeland?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Biden says the most lethal threat to the United States now is “terrorism from white supremacy.”

Biden made the comment Tuesday in Oklahoma in a speech marking the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre.

“According to the intelligence community, terrorism from white supremacy is the most lethal threat to the homeland today, not ISIS, not Al Qaeda, white supremacists,” he said. “That’s not me. That’s the intelligence community under both Trump and under my administration.”

Biden also brought up the Capitol insurrection as well, revisiting the scene of what he called “a mob of violent white extremists, thugs” that stormed the Capitol on January 6.

The president also mentioned the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act, which he signed two weeks ago, and also said his administration will soon develop a strategy to combat domestic terrorism and violence driven by hate and bigotry.

“Look around at the various hate crimes against Asian Americans and Jewish Americans, hate that never goes away,’ he said. “Hate only hides. … And given a little bit of oxygen, just a little bit of oxygen by its leaders, it [hate] comes out of there from under the rock like it was happening again because it never went away. And so, folks, we can’t, we must not give hate a safe harbor.”

