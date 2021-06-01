https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60b659807331e72e88ddd5d9
The LGBT pride flag is flying at the U.S. embassy less than three miles away from the Pope’s residence…
Sgt. Jeffrey Pugliese, who became a national hero in 2013 when he tackled one of the Boston Marathon bombers, retired after more than 41 years on the force….
Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors encouraged followers to become “trained in Marxist theory” while speaking on a panel in 2016, The National Pulse can reveal….
A Loudoun County, Virginia, gym teacher was placed on leave days after he spoke out against a proposed school policy that says educators should refer to students by their preferred pronouns. …
The World Health Organization (WHO) has approved Sinovac’s CoronaVac vaccine, saying the Chinese-developed jab will help address the global inequality in Covid-19 inoculation rates….