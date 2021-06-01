https://www.theblaze.com/news/blue-lives-murder-apparel-amazon

Despite repeated complaints from law enforcement organizations, “Blue Lives Murder” apparel is still being sold on Amazon nearly a year after the brazen anti-police merchandise first showed up on the online marketplace, the New York Post reported over the weekend.

As of Monday, several items displaying the hateful slogan — including a blue T-shirt being sold for $39.99, a black T-shirt, and face masks being sold for $14.99 and under — were available for purchase on Amazon’s website.

The continued presence of the apparel, along with other gear that displayed the message “Blue Lives Aren’t Real,” has reportedly prompted renewed outrage from law enforcement.

In a recent letter obtained by the Post, the Detectives’ Endowment Association, New York City’s detective union, slammed Amazon for continuing to list the “disgusting” items online, arguing that by doing so the company was putting cops “at peril and risk.”

“It has come to my attention that your website is selling tee-shirts (sic) and other items emblazoned with the words ‘Blue Lives Murder,'” the organization’s Chief Financial Officer Brian Olsavsky wrote in the letter. “It’s disheartening that your company would allow this disgusting motto on your sales platform.

“[The apparel’s] only purpose is to invite further division, hatred and violence toward the hard-working men and women of the nation’s Police Departments, who are toiling every day to keep their communities safe,” Olsavsky wrote. “To continue to hawk products emblazoned with this vile phrase puts the lives of Police Officers, and all law enforcement nationwide, at peril and risk.”

In the letter, Olsavsky cited Amazon’s own policy that states the retailer does not allow products that “promote, incite, or glorify hatred, violence, racial, sexual or religious intolerance, or promote organization with such views.”

He also reportedly emailed the letter to individual detectives, encouraging them to “adapt” it and send their own version to the retailer as part of a coordinated campaign.

In a statement to the Post, one Staten Island detective charged, “Amazon is perpetrating anti-police rhetoric. It is totally inaccurate. They should sell shirts that say, ‘Blue Lives Save Lives.'”

Another detective from Brooklyn said, “They are hypocrites. They say they don’t sell items that incite hatred. I can’t think of an item that incites hatred more than these sweatshirts.”

Last year, Blue Lives Matter NYC founder Sgt. Joe Imperatrice first sounded the alarm about the apparel being listed on Amazon. Almost 12 months later, the products are still listed.

