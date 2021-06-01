https://hannity.com/media-room/busted-nyt-writer-scolds-americans-for-gathering-on-memorial-day-after-celebrating-blm-protests/

A writer for the New York Times scolded millions of Americans for gathering together on Memorial Day as the COVID-19 virus receded over the weekend despite celebrating ‘Black Lives Matter’ protests at the height of the pandemic.

“We have lately been reminded of the absolute necessity for Americans to be motivated by warm fellow feeling across divides of region, race, class, politics, religion, age, gender or ability; to cultivate a sense of common purpose; to make sacrifices for the sake of others,” Margaret Renkl wrote. “And that reminder came in the form of watching what happens when such qualities are absent, even anathema, in whole regions of the country.”

“Lied to by the president of the United States and egged on by craven commentators, many Americans staunchly refused to give up social gatherings, no matter that staying home was the best way to keep the virus from spreading,” she continued. “They refused to wear masks, and they mocked and harassed people who did. Some are, even now, rejecting a vaccine that could keep the virus from mutating into so many variants that there will be no hope of containing it. And they have done it all, they insist, because they are patriots.”

Renkl had a very different take on ‘racial justice’ demonstrators months ago.

“In less than a week, six Nashville teenagers created a march that drew 10,000 peaceful protesters and gave hope to a whole city,” she wrote.

“The protesters, most in their teens and 20s, chanted ‘Black lives matter’ and ‘No justice, no peace’ and ‘Not one more’ as they marched for more than five hours. There was not one hint of disarray in their ranks, no angry confrontations with National Guardsmen or police officers clad in riot gear,” she continued.

Read the full report at Fox News.

