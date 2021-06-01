https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/01/can-someone-please-explain-this-school-band-members-play-instruments-through-holes-cut-in-surgical-masks/

This reminds us of that story back in February that wasn’t a joke, with school band members stuffed into individual little COVID tents for practice.

“It’s true. All of it.” – Han Solohttps://t.co/9maylHvAk7 — Ari Hoffman (@thehoffather) February 24, 2021

The weather’s nice enough for outdoor band concerts now, and this dad grabbed a picture of his son wearing a surgical mask with a hole in it so he could play.

My son is playing his band concert outside wearing a medical mask with a hole cut in it. I’m not a scientist, can someone please explain this to me? pic.twitter.com/hb2VG85fkk — Joe Colangelo (@Itsjoeco) June 1, 2021

They cut a hole in his mask so he can breath air through a large tube that makes a sound when air from his lungs comes out the other end. These are the people who tell us we need to “listen to the science.” https://t.co/hkxVy20xce — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) June 1, 2021

These are only hoops for you to jump through so you can pledge your allegiance to compliance — Kevin Dalton (@NextLAMayor) June 1, 2021

I’m not smart enough to explain it — onlyrationalthought (@onlyrationalth1) June 1, 2021

Sure.

It’s called Cognitive Dissonance.

Seek home schooling immediately. — Anti-Cognitive Dissonance (@Jed4stuff) June 1, 2021

If the coronavirus is watching the concert, he will see your son’s deference and may passover. — CJ Holder (@HolderChristian) June 1, 2021

Theatre. It’s obvious no? — George Eichholzer 🙂 (@GeorgeEich) June 1, 2021

Feeling like masks are the modern version of leeches. — Linn Baxter (@linn_baxter) June 1, 2021

Performative ritualistic garb symbolizing adhering to a faith: Similar to the Vestments of altar boys in church or the Talit in synagogues. — Adrian (@AdrianG008) June 1, 2021

Dont think a scientist can answer this. Perhaps a psychiatrist or a specialist in child cruelty? — The Coultergeist (@Coultergeist123) June 1, 2021

For many years I played in an orchestra. How in the hell can anyone play in an orchestra with a mask on unless you play a violin or the drums? This is beyond stupid. — Nathan Robinson (@NathanWRobinson) June 1, 2021

As if we band geeks did not look geeky enough already…are they trying to make that a science? — Epper (@Eppur13) June 1, 2021

Simple. Even thought the mask has a hole in it, the electrostatic attraction generated by the friction of the air through the instrument repels the vir……. Wait. Hold up. Nevermind. It doesn’t do SQUAT. — Save Ferris (@SaveFerris14) June 1, 2021

It’s the new science in clown world. — Funkymonk (@Funkymonk_78) June 1, 2021

Your son has very shrewdly and wisely shifted his mask up as far as he can go so as to hide his embarrassment at being associated with the adults that made him do this. Good kid. — RodHalvorsen (@RodHalvorsen) June 1, 2021

Scientifically speaking, the virtue signal is still 100% effective. — Hodl Bells (@HodlBells) June 1, 2021

This isn’t even my final form pic.twitter.com/x2NtQj9Obg — Second Foundation (@2ndFdn) June 1, 2021

No reasonable explanation exists. — thebadegg (@thebadegg3) June 1, 2021

I’m a mask and vax supporter. I follow the science to the best of my ability. And Yes. Unfortunately. This is total idiocy. And this is why so many rail against mask mandates. A pandemic is a reason to pull together and do what we can. It’s not a reason to do idiotic things. — Bitcoin Warrior (@Bitcoin_Win) June 1, 2021

Demoralization is the goal. Nothing more, nothing less. — Not Kornbred (@JoansKris) June 1, 2021

At least the school band director was brave enough to show up (we assume).

