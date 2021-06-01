https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/capito-and-biden-met-wednesday-and-are-slated-meet-again-friday-continue?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Biden and West Virginia GOP Sen. Shelley Moore Capito met together on Wednesday and intend to meet again on Friday as they engage in talks about potentially reaching a bipartisan consensus on infrastructure spending legislation.

“This afternoon, the President hosted Senator Capito for a constructive and frank conversation in the Oval Office about how we can drive economic growth and benefit America’s middle class through investing in our infrastructure. The two agreed to reconnect on Friday,” the White House said.

“During today’s meeting, Senator Capito and President Biden discussed the latest of several counteroffers Republicans have put forth and how they can come together to reach a bipartisan agreement,” a spokesperson for the senator said. “Senator Capito reiterated to the president her desire to work together to reach an infrastructure agreement that can pass Congress in a bipartisan way. She also stressed the progress that the Senate has already made. Senator Capito is encouraged that negotiations have continued. She will be briefing the other members of her negotiating team and reconnecting with the president on Friday.”

