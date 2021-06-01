https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/cdc-closely-tracking-human-case-bird-flu-china/

The CDC is “closely tracking” a human case of the H10N3 strain of bird flu in China, possibly the world’s first.

A White House official says that the CDC is “closely tracking” the reported case of a human contracting bird flu in China, “including with in-country CDC staff” — Mario Parker (@MarioDParker) June 1, 2021

A 41-year-old man in Jiangsu province was hospitalized on April 28 after developing a fever and is in stable condition, AP reported.

The National Health Commission said the infection is “accidental cross-species transmission.”

“The risk of large-scale transmission is low,” the agency said in a statement.

According to Reuters no other human cases of H10N3 have been reported elsewhere.

