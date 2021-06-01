https://noqreport.com/2021/06/01/china-demands-probe-of-american-lab-after-biden-calls-for-covid-origin-investigation/

The current administration and the American media have suddenly accepted the likely reality that the coronavirus caused the pandemic came from a Chinese laboratory.

This development means that the Chinese Communist Party must start a new narrative.

Therefore, Chinese officials demand an investigation into the famed American research facility, Fort Detrick. Apparently, it has links to the COVID leak. The US doesn’t care about facts or truth at all, neither is it interested in a serious scientific study on the origins. Its only aim is to use the pandemic for stigmatization and political manipulation to shift the blame,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian. Zhao then referenced Fort Detrick, a US Army biomedical research laboratory in Maryland that has been linked — without evidence — to the emergence of the virus by Chinese officials and state media outlets. “What secrets are hidden in the suspicion-shrouded Fort Detrick and the over 200 US bio-labs all over the world?” Zhao said, adding that the US “owes an explanation to the world.” The Chinese state media offered up the Fort Detrick theory last March. But, unfortunately, they pushed it more by the time the World Health Organization (WHO) visited Wuhan to examine the […]

