At long last, the COVID19 pandemic is winding down. Just in time for summer!

And just in time for this news out of China:

China says the risk of large-scale spread is low?

“This infection is an accidental cross-species transmission,” [the National Health Commission’s] statement said. “The risk of large-scale transmission is low.”

Well, if the Chinese government says it’s low, that’s good enough for us.

Thank you, China, for being so forthcoming with this information!

At least we’re hearing about it, OK? And there’s only one case, which is practically zero cases, which is the same number of deadly COVID19 cases that China first told us about and … ah, OK. We’re starting to see the problem here.

Exit question:

