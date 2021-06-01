https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/01/china-says-one-man-has-contracted-the-first-human-case-of-another-zoonotic-virus-but-dont-worry-because-the-risk-of-large-scale-transmission-is-low/

At long last, the COVID19 pandemic is winding down. Just in time for summer!

And just in time for this news out of China:

The Chinese government says a 41-year-old man has contracted what might be the world’s first human case of the H10N3 strain of bird flu, but that the risk of large-scale spread is low. China’s National Health Commission said the man is in stable condition. https://t.co/Vah26xIe6L — The Associated Press (@AP) June 1, 2021

China says the risk of large-scale spread is low?

“This infection is an accidental cross-species transmission,” [the National Health Commission’s] statement said. “The risk of large-scale transmission is low.”

Well, if the Chinese government says it’s low, that’s good enough for us.

As we know, the Chinese government is a very reliable source of information. — Piping Hot Centrist Takes (@CentristLogic) June 1, 2021

Thank you, China, for being so forthcoming with this information!

“The 41-year-old man in Jiangsu province, northwest of Shanghai, was hospitalized April 28 and is in stable condition”

. . . And we’re just hearing about it now.

On June 1. — Kim Pride (@kimapride) June 1, 2021

At least we’re hearing about it, OK? And there’s only one case, which is practically zero cases, which is the same number of deadly COVID19 cases that China first told us about and … ah, OK. We’re starting to see the problem here.

why do the sequels always suck — charliebanks (@charliebanks__) June 1, 2021

Exit question:

do we have a sense yet of which lab this leaked from https://t.co/uHfp90NVjj — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) June 1, 2021

