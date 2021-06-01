https://www.theblaze.com/news/chris-pratt-memorial-day-soldiers-good-guys

Actor Chris Pratt honored fallen U.S. soldiers in an emotional Memorial Day Instagram post shared on Monday.

What are the details?

The 41-year-old actor, who has always been outspoken in his love for America and its greatest defenders, shared a moving gallery of U.S. veterans who died in the line of service, as well as their loving family members and friends.

The actor captioned the post, which has been liked more than 2.9 million times at the time of this reporting: “America’s exceptional armed forces have altered the course of the world for the better. From the Union Army defeating slave owning confederates, to the Greatest Generation and her Allies vanquishing the Nazis or our special operators hunting down the perpetrators of 9/11.

“We count the names of each fallen solider lest they be countless,” the Marvel actor continued. “They are the good guys. They run to the sound of gunfire. They know pain and suffering we never will. They have given us the most free and decent society planet earth has ever seen.”

Pratt pointed out that Americans “run the risk” of losing such decency when we fail to be grateful for the valiant sacrifices of their fellow American brothers and sisters, and said that it was imperative for Americans to pass on the stories of fallen soldiers to the country’s next generation.

“We run the risk of losing that decency when we fail to instill gratitude in the minds of our youth or the perspective of what it actually means to be free — should they never learn of the selfless sacrifice of our armed service members in the face of oppressive evil,” he added. “So join me in showing support for our fallen. Take a quiet moment to really consider the sacrifice.”

Pratt concluded by pointing out to critics the country’s blessing of free speech — which permits them to speak their mind about the state of the country without repercussion.

“[I]f you use the comments section on posts like this to bitch and moan about America please understand there are countries in the world where criticizing your government will get you killed or imprisoned,” he wrote. “Criticism is a right and necessity in amending the flawed systems of man. So by all means, let your voice be heard. But never forget your right to free expression is paid for in blood. May God give their souls rest, and may they live in our memories this weekend and always.”

