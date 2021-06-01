https://www.dailywire.com/news/chris-pratt-honors-the-fallen-those-who-b-and-moan-about-america-your-right-to-free-expression-is-paid-for-in-blood

Actor Chris Pratt honored fallen military men and women on Memorial Day with a moving Instagram post that captioned photos of family members and fellow service members grieving those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for freedom.

Pratt accompanied the photos with a lengthy caption telling followers to please show “support for our fallen” and asking people not to “b**** and moan about America” in the comment section, adding, “never forget your right to free expression is paid for in blood.”

“I saw these images on @timkennedymma feed,” the “Parks And Recreation” actor wrote. “Please, look at each one. Pause, give them your consideration.”

“America’s exceptional armed forces have altered the course of the world for the better. From the Union Army defeating slave owning confederates, to the Greatest Generation and her Allies vanquishing the Nazis or our special operators hunting down the perpetrators of 9/11,” he continued. “We count the names of each fallen solider lest they be countless. They are the good guys. They run to the sound of gunfire. They know pain and suffering we never will. They have given us the most free and decent society planet earth has ever seen. We run the risk of losing that decency when we fail to instill gratitude in the minds of our youth or the perspective of what it actually means to be free- should they never learn of the selfless sacrifice of our armed service members in the face of oppressive evil. So join me in showing support for our fallen. Take a quiet moment to really consider the sacrifice.”

“And if you use the comments section on posts like this to b**** and moan about America please understand there are countries in the world where criticizing your government will get you killed or imprisoned,” he emphasized. “Criticism is a right and necessity in amending the flawed systems of man. So by all means, let your voice be heard. But never forget your right to free expression is paid for in blood. May God give their souls rest, and may they live in our memories this weekend and always.”

Pratt’s Christianity and ambiguous but generally pro-America political views have been an issue in the left-wing media for years. In October 2020, for example, they took issue with Pratt breaking ranks with fellow “Avengers” actors and opting out of a pro-Joe Biden event called the “Voters Assemble: The Cast of The Avengers Unite for Democracy.”

Pratt has also been ridiculed for allegedly radiating “homophobic white Christian supremacist energy,” among other left-wing attacks, The Daily Wire highlighted:

“Pratt is open about his Christian faith but has not been overtly political in his public statements. Pratt told Men’s Fitness in 2017, ‘I don’t feel represented by either side. I really feel there’s common ground out there that’s missed because we focus on the things that separate us.’ He was also photographed wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with the Gadsden flag, which was popular with many conservative groups.”

Moreover, back in 2019, the actor found himself defending his church after actress Ellen Page said it was “infamously anti –LBGTQ.”

“It has recently been suggested that I belong to a church which ‘hates a certain group of people’ and is ‘infamously anti –LGBTQ.’ Nothing could be further from the truth,” he posted via social media. “I go to a church that opens their doors to absolutely everyone.”

“My faith is important to me but no church defines me or my life and I am not spokesman for any church or any group of people,” the “Avengers” star said. “My values define who I am. We need less hate in this world, not more. I am a man who believes that everyone is entitled to love who they want free from the judgment of their fellow man. … Jesus said, ‘I give you a new command, love one another.’ This is what guides me in my life. He is a God of Love, Acceptance and Forgiveness. Hate has no place in my or this world.”

