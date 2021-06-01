https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/01/covid-19-success-story-vietnam-imposes-new-lockdown-of-hanoi/

About a month ago, journos were writing about Vietnam as a COVID-19 success story:

And now they’re “failing”:

They’ve locked down Hanoi:

This includes flight into the capital:

The plan is to test all 9 million residents in Hanoi:

Of note, China is restricting internal travel and has locked down several streets in the city of Guangzhou:

This will certainly test China’s vaccine efficacy:

