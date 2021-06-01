https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/01/covid-19-success-story-vietnam-imposes-new-lockdown-of-hanoi/

About a month ago, journos were writing about Vietnam as a COVID-19 success story:

Vietnam – a country of 97 million – has seen just 35 coronavirus deaths since the pandemic began. How did the country contain the spread of Covid-19 so well? With strict, early travel restrictions. Here’s what that looked like: https://t.co/RhTSLeDu11 — Vox (@voxdotcom) April 26, 2021

And now they’re “failing”:

Vietnam, a pandemic success story…is now failing. “Hanoi said it had detected a highly infectious new strand of the coronavirus that appeared to combine characteristics of two variants initially documented in Britain and India respectively.”https://t.co/QrofHy4eU5 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) June 1, 2021

They’ve locked down Hanoi:

This includes flight into the capital:

🇻🇳 Vietnam has suspended international flights into Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City as it tries to control a new hybrid variant@niccijsmith reports ~ 🧵https://t.co/j5RmysIytF — Telegraph Global Health Security (@TelGlobalHealth) June 1, 2021

The plan is to test all 9 million residents in Hanoi:

Vietnam to do Covid tests on all 9 million residents of largest city Hanoi https://t.co/QZZmBYtFqc — Amit Paranjape (@aparanjape) May 31, 2021

Of note, China is restricting internal travel and has locked down several streets in the city of Guangzhou:

China has cancelled hundreds of flights and locked down several streets in Guangzhou over the spread of the Indian variant of COVID-19 https://t.co/qkUz2anE8K — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) June 1, 2021

This will certainly test China’s vaccine efficacy:

Even China isn’t succeeding anymore. Only the vaccine can solve this…and their vaccine is substandard. https://t.co/gxZMLufGcI — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) June 1, 2021

