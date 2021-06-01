https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/01/covid-19-success-story-vietnam-imposes-new-lockdown-of-hanoi/
About a month ago, journos were writing about Vietnam as a COVID-19 success story:
Vietnam – a country of 97 million – has seen just 35 coronavirus deaths since the pandemic began.
How did the country contain the spread of Covid-19 so well? With strict, early travel restrictions.
Here’s what that looked like: https://t.co/RhTSLeDu11
— Vox (@voxdotcom) April 26, 2021
And now they’re “failing”:
Vietnam, a pandemic success story…is now failing.
“Hanoi said it had detected a highly infectious new strand of the coronavirus that appeared to combine characteristics of two variants initially documented in Britain and India respectively.”https://t.co/QrofHy4eU5
— Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) June 1, 2021
They’ve locked down Hanoi:
Vietnam’s capital enters lockdown after ‘dangerous’ new COVID variant found. @IanPannell reports. https://t.co/PlzqRGLk9I pic.twitter.com/JK9pyOGFeq
— Good Morning America (@GMA) June 1, 2021
This includes flight into the capital:
🇻🇳 Vietnam has suspended international flights into Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City as it tries to control a new hybrid variant@niccijsmith reports ~ 🧵https://t.co/j5RmysIytF
— Telegraph Global Health Security (@TelGlobalHealth) June 1, 2021
The plan is to test all 9 million residents in Hanoi:
Vietnam to do Covid tests on all 9 million residents of largest city Hanoi https://t.co/QZZmBYtFqc
— Amit Paranjape (@aparanjape) May 31, 2021
Of note, China is restricting internal travel and has locked down several streets in the city of Guangzhou:
China has cancelled hundreds of flights and locked down several streets in Guangzhou over the spread of the Indian variant of COVID-19 https://t.co/qkUz2anE8K
— The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) June 1, 2021
This will certainly test China’s vaccine efficacy:
Even China isn’t succeeding anymore.
Only the vaccine can solve this…and their vaccine is substandard. https://t.co/gxZMLufGcI
— Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) June 1, 2021