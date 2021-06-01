https://hannity.com/media-room/cruz-in-israel-senator-tours-homes-destroyed-by-thousands-of-terrorist-rockets/

“I submit that the AP has some uncomfortable questions to answer. Yet the AP and their journalists are unhappy about Israel’s appropriate airstrike. Leave it to whiny reporters to make themselves the story and the victim when terrorists are shooting missiles at innocent civilians,” he added.

“Why is the Associated Press sharing a building with Hamas? Surely, these intrepid reporters knew who their neighbors were. Did they knowingly allow themselves to be used as human shields by a terrorist organization?” asked Cotton.

Senator Tom Cotton called-out the Associated Press for willingly being used as “human shields” by Hamas Monday; saying only “whiny reporters” would make themselves the victim when terrorists shoot rockets at civilians in Israel.

AOC EXPLODES: Ocasio-Cortez Blasts Biden for Saying Israel Can ‘Defend Itself’ from Rocket Attacks

posted by Hannity Staff – 5.13.21

Controversial Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ripped the Biden administration for stating Israel “has the right to defend itself” Wednesday night, claiming the United States “looks the other way” on human rights violations in the Middle East.

“Blanket statements like these w/ little context or acknowledgement of what precipitated this cycle of violence – namely, the expulsions of Palestinians and attacks on Al Aqsa – dehumanize Palestinians & imply the US will look the other way at human rights violations. It’s wrong,” posted AOC on Twitter.

Blanket statements like these w/ little context or acknowledgement of what precipitated this cycle of violence – namely, the expulsions of Palestinians and attacks on Al Aqsa – dehumanize Palestinians & imply the US will look the other way at human rights violations. It’s wrong. https://t.co/afCgoGdiMG — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 12, 2021

Images leaked on social media Wednesday showing Israeli doctors and parents shielding newborn babies in a fortified section of a local hospital as rockets rained down on cities across the country.

“Israeli hospitals take newborns into special protection area to protect from terrorists rocket fire. Heartbreaking!” posted a reporter from the Jerusalem Post.

Israeli hospitals take newborns into special protection area to protect from terrorists rocket fire. Heartbreaking! pic.twitter.com/JJzlTlW9LS — Emily Schrader – אמילי שריידר (@emilykschrader) May 11, 2021

Violent clashes erupted in cities across the United States this week between pro-Israel and Palestinian groups after 700 rockets were fired into the Jewish State from Gaza and other locations in the Middle East.

“Groups on each side clashed in New York City in front of the Israeli consulate where police officers struggled to keep aggressive demonstrators from attacking each other. Physical fights broke out among some of the activists, videos on social media show,” reports Fox News.

A pro-Palestine protest in Washington DC, USA. pic.twitter.com/8zIw6moCWM — Ali Özkök (@Ozkok_A) May 11, 2021

This video taken by @CBSNewYork Photographer Alex Susskind moments ago pic.twitter.com/24RVAo06fG — Jessica Layton (@JLaytonTV) May 11, 2021

Clashes at a rally of supporters of Israel and Palestine in New York. pic.twitter.com/Pz7iFGTvJP — Ali Özkök (@Ozkok_A) May 11, 2021

“My mother lives on the edge of Gaza,” pro-Israeli protester Sophie Sassoon told WCBS-TV in New York. “She’s in a shelter as we speak … This is war. I will not sit and watch the only democracy in the Middle East be ripped apart.”

“You can see Israeli aggression especially in Northern Jerusalem and Gaza,” attendee Sami Wassef told the outlet. “Houses are being confiscated and families thrown out.”

Read the full report at Fox News.