https://thepoliticalinsider.com/democrats-to-cast-marjorie-taylor-greene-as-the-gop-villain-for-2022/

With former President Donald Trump out of the White House, Democrats are hoping that crafting a new villain of the Republican Party will improve their chances for a successful 2022 midterm election.

For the Democrats, the stakes are high. Currently they hold the slimmest margin they have had in decades.

With an election upcoming where traditionally the party out of power gains the most seats, Democrats need someone that will personify their attempt to make the GOP out to be the party of “extremists.”

They seemed to have settled on Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA). Greene was only elected to the House last November, but she has been someone who speaks her mind without concern for political correctness.

That makes her a target for the left.

RELATED: Trump Uses Powerful Memorial Day Message Honoring Fallen Heroes

Greene Has Made Waves In Washington

Marjorie Taylor Greene has been attracting attention from both sides of the aisle since she stepped foot in the nation’s Capitol.

She recently raised eyebrows when during an interview, she likened Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s mask rules still being in place on the House floor to how Jews were treated by the Nazis.

Of the House floor mask mandate, Taylor Greene said, “You know, we can look back at a time in history where people were told to wear a gold star, and they were definitely treated like second class citizens, so much so that they were put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany. And this is exactly the type of abuse that Nancy Pelosi is talking about.”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy chastised Taylor Greene for her comments.

“Marjorie is wrong, and her intentional decision to compare the horrors of the Holocaust with wearing masks is appalling. The Holocaust is the greatest atrocity committed in history. The fact that this needs to be stated today is deeply troubling.”

Greene was removed from her committee assignments in February after comments she made prior to being elected to Congress.

The remarks in question ranged from allegedly voicing support for the QAnon conspiracy theory to “liking” violent comments on social media. She has also been consistent in her belief that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from President Trump.

But besides Democrats, the media, and establishment Republicans, Greene is a favorite among Trump supporters and conservatives for being a fighter who won’t back down.

By way of a few examples, she has challenged far-left Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to debate her so-called “Green New Deal,” and introduced legislation to fire Dr. Anthony Fauci.

She raised over $3.2 million in her first fundraising quarter as a Congressman – a massive sum.

Biden is coming for you Mr and Mrs Republican. Hidden in his $6 trillion dollar budget, along with AOC’s Climate Corps, is Biden’s plan to hire 87,000 IRS agents to audit and analyze every detail of your life. Why? Because you love America and hate his Socialist plans. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) May 30, 2021

RELATED: America The Outlier: Voter Photo ID’s Are The Rule In Europe And Elsewhere

Democrat Strategy

With Donald Trump out of office, Democrats want someone they can make the “face” of the Republican Party.

In a report from The Hill, Democrat strategist Molly Murphy says, “I think that she is providing a huge opportunity in the absence of Trump to be a sticking point and a foil for Democrats in campaigns. All she stands for and represents is a walking depiction of where this Republican Party is going. And I think Democrats would be wise to invoke her and where she is trying to take that party.”

Other Democrat strategists say that Greene could become a distraction for Republicans, while at the same time being a fundraising tool and being able to keep the Democrat base ginned up.

The Democrats, media, & Republicans, who have failed their voters, are all lecturing US on what the GOP is supposed to be.

It’s absolutely hilarious THEY think they can define the Republican Party and continue to refuse what the People want.#AmericaFirst https://t.co/sYvwgr5mHE — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) May 29, 2021

RELATED: Follow The Science, Not The Politics On COVID

What Republicans Are Saying

A spokesperson for the Republican National Committee, Mike Berg, brushed off the new Democrat strategy, saying it is merely an effort on the part of Democrats to “do and say anything to distract from a socialist agenda.”

Democrats also have their own firebrands to deal with. During the recent attacks on Israel by Hamas, radical House members known as “the Squad” were quick to blame Israel for the attacks.

Democrat Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, and Cori Bush all made comments along the lines of referring to Israel as an “apartheid state,” or in Omar’s case, accusing Israel of terrorism.

Omar has a long history of antisemitic tweets.

Are you serious? Just google: Ilhan Omar antisemitic tweets pic.twitter.com/EUgfzFpFlr — Natalie 💭 (@NatiSchnati74) April 10, 2019

Congresswoman Tlaib also has a track record of questionable comments that rival anything Greene has said.

“After Israel was attacked by terrorists, Democrat Rashida Tlaib calls Israel “fascist” pic.twitter.com/cCKiwMDDQ4“ — Republican Women of Mercer County 💪 (@RWOMC) May 27, 2021

Democrat strategists don’t believe that Marjorie Taylor Greene will be a deciding factor for all Republicans, but if she and others they can paint as being like her can sway some undecided voters, the thinking is that they may be able to hold the House.

Note to Democrats: campaign strategies work both ways. The Squad may get more Republicans elected than they think.

Now is the time to support and share the sources you trust.

The Political Insider ranks #16 on Feedspot’s “Top 70 Conservative Political Blogs, Websites & Influencers in 2021.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

