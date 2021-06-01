https://noqreport.com/2021/06/01/dems-push-to-bar-federally-funded-adoption-providers-from-excluding-lgbtq-parents/

Democratic lawmakers are pushing for passage of a bill that would prevent adoption providers from implementing guidelines that exclude lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) parents.

Rep. Danny Davis and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand have formally reintroduced the Every Child Deserves a Family Act, which would prohibit “discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation, gender identity, marital status, or religion in the provision of child welfare programs and services by entities receiving federal funding,” according to an official summary of the bill. The legislation has been renamed the John Lewis Every Child Deserves a Family Act for its previous sponsor, the late Georgia Democratic Rep. John Lewis.

Davis said that children in foster care are among the most vulnerable individuals in society.

“Government has a unique responsibility to ensure that each and every child in foster care finds a loving, affirming family, not just the right ones, not just the black ones, not just the Christian ones, and not just the straight ones,” Davis, an Illinois Democrat, said during a news conference about the bill hosted by the organization Family Equality. “Although there is a shortage of foster parents in every state, several states allow taxpayer-funded agencies to turn away otherwise qualified, […]

