Governor DeSantis with Tucker tonight
Watch DeSantis sign the bill today live…
Short hit from earlier today…
In Florida, we’re going to do what’s right and we won’t be cowed by pressure from woke corporations. They will not dictate the policies in Florida – not now, not ever. Florida will stand strong and protect women’s sports and opportunities.
Watch more: https://t.co/tX9Iqit5uw pic.twitter.com/B4tohDyHZd
— Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) June 1, 2021
