https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/01/does-failed-dem-house-hopeful-mark-judson-who-fantasized-about-every-single-republican-voter-disappearing-have-a-confession-to-make/

Does Mark Judson’s name ring a bell? He’s the failed Democratic House candidate from North Carolina who fantasized about the utopia America could become “if every single Republican voter disappeared”:

Fact: If every single Republican voter magically disappeared tonight – in 10 years the US would have the: best education in the world, most affordable quality Healthcare in the world, most prosperous Middle Class, etc. Every Dem vote makes one of theirs disappear!#MemorialDay — Mark Judson For Congress – Scorched Earth Dem 2022 (@Judson4Congress) May 31, 2021

Mediaite’s Caleb Howe was among the many people who called Judson out over that:

At least this isn’t inflammatory. https://t.co/M5Ue6mZioc — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) June 1, 2021

But unlike many others, Caleb has the distinction of actually receiving a personal response from Judson:

F*** Your Feelings Snowflake! Show me on the Doll where Mark hurt you! Where have I heard that before? Hmmm… — Mark Judson For Congress – Scorched Earth Dem 2022 (@Judson4Congress) June 1, 2021

Hmmm, indeed.

Have you heard that before, Mark? Is there something else you need to tell us?

Seems like you should tell *us* where you heard someone say “show me on the doll where Mark hurt you”, don’t you think? https://t.co/XCVfMl1Ia6 pic.twitter.com/Xo4ACQBdZS — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) June 1, 2021

Hopefully this was just a dabble into his comedy. — Wittorical (@Wittorical) June 1, 2021

One of his classic improv routines, maybe.

What an amazing self-own. — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) June 1, 2021

Nice self-own, bud. You’re doing great. — Social Distance Champion (@realchrishynes) June 1, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

