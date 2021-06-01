https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/01/does-failed-dem-house-hopeful-mark-judson-who-fantasized-about-every-single-republican-voter-disappearing-have-a-confession-to-make/

Does Mark Judson’s name ring a bell? He’s the failed Democratic House candidate from North Carolina who fantasized about the utopia America could become “if every single Republican voter disappeared”:

Mediaite’s Caleb Howe was among the many people who called Judson out over that:

But unlike many others, Caleb has the distinction of actually receiving a personal response from Judson:

Hmmm, indeed.

Have you heard that before, Mark? Is there something else you need to tell us?

One of his classic improv routines, maybe.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...