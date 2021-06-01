https://thepostmillennial.com/watch-donald-trump-jr-explains-the-political-persecution-of-the-trump-organization-by-nys-attorney-general/

Donald Trump Jr. joined Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on Tuesday night and broke down the intent behind the investigation into the Trump Organization by New York Attorney General Letitia James, explaining that the organization is under a “political persecution.”

Donald Trump Jr. @DonaldJTrumpJr breaks down the “political persecution” of the Trump organization by NY’s Attorney General: pic.twitter.com/xXnlbBavsr — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 2, 2021

“In New York, it’s okay to try to persecute your political enemies, to try to target them, to try to hurt them, and they’ve been doing that for over five years,” Trump Jr said.

“So five years, no actual crime. They’re in search of a crime. They’ve been trained to investigate, to create a crime, because that’s what you’re doing in New York.

“It’s political persecution. I know that because she [James] literally campaigned on it.”

NY Attorney General Letitia James is prosecuting her political opponents – when this happens in Belarus the US State Department condemns it and calls it an attack on Democratic principles and the rule of law. — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) June 2, 2021

“If this was going on in a banana republic, we’d be outraged! When it’s going on in one of the largest states in America, everyone seems to be silent on it,” Trump Jr. said.

“There’s plenty of video out there for people to see. It was literally a campaign promise. Based on no information. Based on no actual knowledge. Just that you can do that in New York because it’s a Democrat controlled state. There’s nowhere you can go. There’s no one you can appeal to because you end up with another leftist judge making the decision. And they’re just fine going after their political enemies as well.”

Although the Trump organization and Trump family survived the Russian Collusion hoax, the witch hunts attempting to find a crime to pin to the former president continue.

“I think what people have to understand, if you can go after a former president. Target them for years. Imagine what they could do to the regular person,” Trump Jr. said.

“We’ve seen sort of the corruption at the highest levels of the FBI over the last few years. Anyone who was anywhere even remotely near the east coast on January 6th is being targeted.

“But people who have burned down buildings, who’ve taken over buildings, who have looted, committed arson, committed murder for the 12 months prior… total pass. They’re not interested! This is what’s going on. The entire system has been corrupted and what’s worse is that there is no way to appeal it. There is no way to stop it.

“The New York taxpayer has to be asking the question, why are you wasting my taxpayer dollars on this? Rather than again, solving the uncontrollable homicide that’s going on. The devaluation of real estate, et cetera,” Trump Jr. concluded.





