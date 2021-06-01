https://noqreport.com/2021/06/01/dr-zelenko-covid-vaccine-mandates-for-children-are-coercive-human-experimentation-crimes-against-humanity/

Share the truth

Administering Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines” to children under duress is a form of “coercive human experimentation,” and those pushing for such are guilty of “crimes against humanity,” says Dr. Vladimir Zev Zelenko, M.D., the discoverer of the famous Zelenko protocol.

Article by Ethan Huff from Natural News.

Speaking to America’s Frontline Doctors (AFLDS), Dr. Zelenko revealed that there is absolutely no reason to inject children with experimental mRNA (messenger RNA) or viral vector Chinese Virus jabs because this age group has an almost zero risk of testing “positive” for the virus in the first place.

“According to the CDC, healthy kids 18 or younger have a 99.998 percent rate of recovery from Covid-19 without any treatment,” he is quoted as saying.

“There is no medical necessity for any vaccines – especially an experimental and unapproved mRNA injection that has been shown to have many dangerous side effects.”

Any government, business, or school district that attempts to mandate Wuhan Flu shots on children is acting in direct violation of the Geneva Convention’s prohibition against coercive human experimentation, he further warned.

“These are criminals of the highest order and must be brought to justice for crimes against humanity.”

The government of Israel, for example, is acting in such a manner by using “coercion against its own citizens to force them into human experimentation,” Dr. Zelenko says.

“The Israeli government uses coercion against its own citizens to force them into human experimentation,” he further contends. “Green passports are a tool of discrimination and exert an unconscionable amount of psychological pressure on innocent people.”

Why did we allow covid to destroy informed consent?

One of the Covidists’ biggest victories throughout this saga was abolishing informed consent, which is the right to accept or reject – your choice – a medical procedure based on your own decision, and not that of Anthony Fauci, Bill Gates or Donald Trump.

To demand that all Americans get injected with experimental DNA-modifying chemicals that will forever destroy the immune system amounts to crimes against humanity as Dr. Zelenko has indicated.

“Informed consent has been disregarded and medical necessity is not considered,” Dr. Zelenko further told AFLDS. “Therefore, young and healthy people and those who already have antibodies are still being forced into an experimental medical intervention that they do not need.”

Likening Israel’s forced vaccination program to the Israeli – Palestinian conflict, Dr. Zelenko went on to tell that country as well to stop forcibly injecting people, and especially children, with experimental gene therapy cocktails.

“Israeli government: Stop shooting microscopic missiles into the bodies of your innocent and non-consenting citizens,” he stated. “Proceed with caution, stop human experimentation, and gather more safety and efficacy data before using new and unapproved technology.”

Dr. Zelenko is among a group of doctors who have been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for their role in addressing the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) plandemic.

He achieved worldwide prominence for successfully treating Chinese Virus patients with hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and zinc, which Trump also promoted early on in 2020 before switching to promoting the “Trump vaccine,” as he calls it.

According to Dr. Zelenko, early treatment with HCQ and zinc resulted in an eight-fold decrease in mortality among patients. Getting HCQ and zinc into patients within the first five days after they test “positive” also helps to decrease the death rate by 85 percent, he says.

Dr. Simone Gold, meanwhile, who heads up AFLDS, has been tweeting as of late about Big Tech’s continued censorship of these and other viable remedies for the Wuhan Flu.

“It’s not ‘research’ if they’re censoring opposing information,” she tweeted on May 28. “It’s not ‘science’ if you’re not allowed to question it.”

More related news about forced Chinese Virus injections can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Sources for this article include:

‘The Purge’ by Big Tech targets conservatives, including us

Just when we thought the Covid-19 lockdowns were ending and our ability to stay afloat was improving, censorship reared its ugly head.

For the last few months, NOQ Report, Conservative Playbook, and the American Conservative Movement have appealed to our readers for assistance in staying afloat through Covid-19 lockdowns. The downturn in the economy has limited our ability to generate proper ad revenue just as our traffic was skyrocketing. We had our first sustained stretch of three months with over a million visitors in November, December, and January, but February saw a dip.

It wasn’t just the shortened month. We expected that. We also expected the continuation of dropping traffic from “woke” Big Tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter, but it has actually been much worse than anticipated. Our Twitter account was banned. Both of our YouTube accounts were banned. Facebook “fact-checks” everything we post. Spotify canceled us. Medium canceled us. Apple canceled us. Why? Because we believe in the truth prevailing, and that means we will continue to discuss “taboo” topics.

The 2020 presidential election was stolen. You can’t say that on Big Tech platforms without risking cancellation, but we’d rather get cancelled for telling the truth rather than staying around to repeat mainstream media’s lies. They have been covering it up since before the election and they’ve convinced the vast majority of conservative news outlets that they will be harmed if they continue to discuss voter fraud. We refuse to back down. The truth is the truth.

The lies associated with Covid-19 are only slightly more prevalent than the suppression of valid scientific information that runs counter to the prescribed narrative. We should be allowed to ask questions about the vaccines, for example, as there is ample evidence for concern. One does not have to be an “anti-vaxxer” in order to want answers about vaccines that are still considered experimental and that have a track record in a short period of time of having side-effects, including death. One of our stories about the Johnson & Johnson “vaccine” causing blood clots was “fact-checked” and removed one day before the government hit the brakes on it. These questions and news items are not allowed on Big Tech which is just another reason we are getting canceled.

There are more topics that they refuse to allow. In turn, we refuse to stop discussing them. This is why we desperately need your help. The best way NOQ, CP, and ACM readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We are pacing to be short by about $3700 per month in order to maintain operations.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. We had 5,657,724 sessions on our website from November, 2020, through February, 2021. Our intention is to elevate that to higher levels this year by focusing on a strategy that relies on free speech rather than being beholden to progressive Big Tech companies.

During that four-month stretch, Twitter and Facebook accounted for about 20% of our traffic. We are actively working on operating as if that traffic is zero, replacing it with platforms that operate more freely such as Gab, Parler, and others. While we were never as dependent on Big Tech as most conservative sites, we’d like to be completely free from them. That doesn’t mean we will block them, but we refuse to be beholden to companies that absolutely despise us simply because of our political ideology.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Share the truth

Newsletter Join fellow patriots as we keep Americans informed and advance the cause of conservatism.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

