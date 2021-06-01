https://www.theblaze.com/news/drag-queen-blues-clues-pride-month

Children’s show “Blue’s Clues & You” released an LGBTQ-themed video on its YouTube channel showing an animated drag queen singing to kids about “two daddies,” “two mommies,” as well as “trans,” “nonbinary,” and “pan” family members to mark the start of Pride Month.

What are the details?

The drag queen in the video is an animated version of a real-life drag queen — Nina West — whom “Today” called a “beloved ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ contestant from season 11.”

West’s character leads young viewers in a song about a “Pride Parade” — to the tune of “The Ants Go Marching” — and shows different groups of animals in a parade waving rainbow flags. The lyrics also include other LGBTQ buzzwords such as “ace” — which stands for “asexual” — as well as “queer,” “bi,” “pan,” “allies,” and “kings and queens.”

“Hey, Blue! Look at all these families! Hi, families!” West’s character begins. “It’s time for a Pride Parade.”

“Families marching one by one, hurrah, hurrah! Families marching one by one, hurrah, hurrah!” the first verse notes. “This family has two mommies, they love each other so proudly. And they all go marching in … the big … parade!”

The song continues with the “two by two” group of animals and ends with “ten by ten” as West’s character sings, “Love is love is love, you see, and everyone should love proudly.”

Anything else?

According to TMZ, “the overwhelming reaction to this appears to be positive … with many taking to social media to praise ‘Blue’s Clues’ for being progressive — and taking proactive steps to teach kids about different family structures in a fun, catchy way that appeals to young children.”

But the outlet noted that some are “clutching their pearls over this … but they’re mostly being drowned out by folks saying this is a great thing that Nick/Nick Jr.’s doing.”

“Remember,” TMZ noted, “Nickelodeon has already indicated that some characters in their own pantheon — including SpongeBob SquarePants — might just be part of the LGBTQ+ world themselves, or allies at least. So, it’s really not that much of a stretch for them to get Blue onboard, too.”

It isn’t clear if the Pride Parade song is part of an actual episode or if it’s a standalone clip separate from it. But it appears that Pride Month may have been a recent topic on a “Blues Clues & You” episode, as the little girl in the clip below shows her drawings of flags depicting “different parts of the LGBTQ+ community,” including a “gay pride flag,” a “nonbinary pride flag,” a “lesbian flag,” and a “transgender pride flag.”

Yahoo Life noted that “Blue’s Clues & You” went down this road even earlier, as the show posted a new alphabet song in February declaring that “P is full of Pride” with rainbow flags and other LGBTQ “signifiers.”

Pushback

Joy Pullmann, executive editor of the Federalist, pushed back against the Pride Parade song and said it’s part of the show’s psychological strategy for indoctrinating children.

More from her piece:

A 2018 New York Times article points out that the highly popular show for two- to five-year-olds is so dedicated to repetition to impress its messages on children that each episode of “Blue’s Clues” plays every day for an entire week. The producers also test each episode three times on focus groups of children before it airs. The 2005 cover story for the Association for Psychological Science’s publication Observer discusses the psychological techniques preschool shows use to impress what they believe are socially beneficial attitudes on viewers. Verbal repetition is one. Repetition throughout a child’s environment — merchandizing a show’s characters to meatspace products like classroom math exercises or Tickle Me Elmo dolls — is another. This repetition and saturation strategy has clearly been deliberately used to normalize certain sexual behaviors and attitudes, both in children and adults. We’ve recently seen everything from a cross-dresser on “Sesame Street” to a gay wedding on PBS’s children’s show “Arthur.” LGBT consciousness is so pervasive that Americans think six times as many people are LGBT as actually identify so, and each successive generation exhibits higher rates of LGBT identification.

