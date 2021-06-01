https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/01/enjoy-the-libel-suit-the-av-club-reports-that-ellie-kemper-is-yet-another-rich-white-celebrity-with-a-racist-past/

As Twitchy reported Tuesday, Ben Shapiro called out Twitter after Ellie Kemper and “KKK Princess” trended overnight. It seems that someone had turned up a newspaper clipping about the “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” actress winning the title of “Queen Of Love And Beauty” at the Veiled Prophet Ball in 1999 when she was 19.

The A.V. Club, part of the Gizmodo network along with The Onion and Jezebel, decided to run with the story:

Oh great, Ellie Kemper is yet another rich white celebrity with a racist past https://t.co/6wah2zIcte pic.twitter.com/dxYfYWFibj — The A.V. Club (@TheAVClub) June 1, 2021

Tatiana Tenreyro wrote, long after she should have known better:

Kemper’s wealthy upbringing has never been a secret. She has wealthy parents (her dad was the chairman and chief executive of Commerce Bank) and went to Princeton. But what’s surprising in this case is how her participation in a racist pageant hadn’t been discussed until now. It’s not like it’s ever been hidden. St. Louis Post-Dispatch published about article on her crowning back in 2018 (that’s where the picture circulating on Twitter is from). Kemper was 19 years old when she was selected to be the Queen Of Love And Beauty. At that age, teenagers are mature enough to know what they’re being part of. She hasn’t released a statement yet, but here’s hoping she at least understands why people are upset over her participation in an event rooted in white supremacy.

Here’s hoping she sues you.

Upon digging: The Ball initially WAS racist/bigoted, banning black & Jewish Americans First black members joined In 1979 — TWENTY YEARS BEFORE Ellie attended Racism is truly wicked. Leveling false charges of racism against people is also wicked Source: https://t.co/br1Vr86THk pic.twitter.com/Hqu7jBkZym — Chet Cannon (@Chet_Cannon) June 1, 2021

Gotta wonder, why are salaried journalists not doing the digging? — Chet Cannon (@Chet_Cannon) June 1, 2021

every lawyer looking at this like pic.twitter.com/7wxeXqcxdW — Andrew S. (@shoutingboy) June 1, 2021

I hope she sues your stupid asses into oblivion. — 🍀 Belle McSassybutt 🍀 (@MyBamaBelle528) June 1, 2021

This is a REACH at best — Aaron B (@AMBartlone) June 1, 2021

Enjoy the libel suit. — Tom Garrett (@TheAxisOfEgo) June 1, 2021

Sorry you guys slept in today but everyone sane already moved on from this non-story — chris (@chrisforfree) June 1, 2021

Most news nowadays has to choose between being quick or accurate. Somehow you’ve managed to miss both — Yeshaya (@Yeshaya86) June 1, 2021

A smear job on something already debunked 😐 — Dylan Thee Plant Scientist (@horticoleture) June 1, 2021

I’m thankful that at least this is getting ratio’d. — Fam Reddish (@juan_samuel) June 1, 2021

“…but here’s hoping she at least understands why people are upset over her participation in an event rooted in white supremacy.” What people? Can anyone name one person upset over this? Twitter is not people. — Stephen Shuck (@stephenshuck) June 1, 2021

Delete this. — Gerry (@GerryDales) June 1, 2021

<checks notes> no. — Bryan Riggs (@BryanRiggs) June 1, 2021

If you had to find one article which in the most ways encapsulated the depressing state of today’s “journalism”, this would do. — rutheday99 (@rutheday99) June 1, 2021

At the time she participated the VP Parade and fair was basically the St. Louis 4th of July parade and fair. This is a hatchet job — Dubsnizzle (@VoteKillface) June 1, 2021

Oh great, the media creating yet another story where there isn’t one — argyleumbrella (@argyleumbrella) June 1, 2021

Sweet. Just casually try to ruin a person’s life for clicks. — Warren Amis (@AmisWarren) June 1, 2021

Oh great, The A.V. Club is yet another bunch of white people uselessly signaling that they’re better than all the bad white people. — A New Radical Centrism (@a_centrism) June 1, 2021

If there was family pressure on a 19 year old to do their weird deliberately secretive pageant that they’re big donors of, then she might not have been able to say no. That last paragraph is super aggressive against someone roped into a weird pageant. — Troy Peterson (@TroyMP94) June 1, 2021

I really hope she takes action against you for this. — James (@KieselguhrKid) June 1, 2021

AV Club, are you actively trying to sow mistrust in your reporting? It’s at a point now where when I read one of your headlines, I am instinctively assuming it’s a misleading exaggeration or not true at all. Is this really what you want? You really need to rethink this direction. — Anon Omus (@AnonOmu60763024) June 1, 2021

You know.. I’m really disappointed to what qualifies as racism today.

I am old enough to remember what authentic racism is and the uphill battle to overcome it. — Philosophical Zombie Hunter (@jonathan_ukc) June 1, 2021

So the group had been admitting everyone since before she was born. What a racist! — Timothy Brown (@Timothy33943148) June 1, 2021

It’s a special kind of stupid that runs with a claim after it’s been debunked. — Taro Tsujimoto (@RCannon74) June 1, 2021

Name 10 racist things she did or said, or fire the writer and editor behind this piece. You are losing credibility by the second. — ❤️ This media is hidden ❤️ (@LiterallyTrikk) June 1, 2021

We missed the bit in the article about her racist past, but we can see where the animosity comes from: her being white and rich.

So she’s just like Joe Biden? — CeeGeeThree (@CeeGeeThree2) June 1, 2021

