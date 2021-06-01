https://www.dailywire.com/news/ex-porn-star-mia-khalifa-mocks-israel-while-posing-with-champagne-from-nazi-occupied-france

Former porn star Mia Khalifa, a fierce opponent of Israel, has come under fire on Twitter for mocking the Jewish state while drinking wine created in Nazi-occupied France.

In her Saturday Twitter post, Mia shared a photo of herself drinking wine while calling Israel an “apartheid” state.

“My wine is older than your apartheid ‘state,’” she said in the post.

My wine is older than your apartheid “state” pic.twitter.com/CTpAitpKZP — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) May 30, 2021

People on Twitter were critical of Khalifa for featuring a Champagne bottle from Nazi-occupied France in 1943, according to the New York Post.

“You’re drinking wine made in 1943 Nazi-occupied France, while denying thousands of years of Jewish history in our ancestral homeland. Glad you found the perfect pairing for your antisemitism!” Hen Mazzig wrote on Twitter.

You’re drinking wine made in 1943 Nazi-occupied France, while denying thousands of years of Jewish history in our ancestral homeland. Glad you found the perfect pairing for your antisemitism! — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) May 30, 2021

“‘Your’ wine is actually the wine of Western geniuses who created it before scumbags like you were even imagined living amongst civilised peoples,” tweeted Raheem Kassam. “Then you came along, took your clothes off, convinced barbarians to pay you for it, and bought a product of Western civ. Great dunk!”

“Who was running France in 1943 when that wine was made?” he added.

“Your” wine is actually the wine of Western geniuses who created it before scumbags like you were even imagined living amongst civilised peoples. Then you came along, took your clothes off, convinced barbarians to pay you for it, and bought a product of Western civ. Great dunk! — Raheem J. Kassam (@RaheemKassam) May 30, 2021

“I love how Israel haters cast It as young,” wrote The Dispatch editor-in-chief Jonah Goldberg. “Yes the modern state of Israel was founded in ‘48 — but that’s 10 years before Iraq’s founding and five before Egypt’s. The nation of Israel (and Egypt) are very old.”

Put aside this is Vichy wine, I love how Israel haters cast It as young. Yes the modern state of Israel was founded in ‘48 — but that’s 10 years *before* Iraq’s founding and five before Egypt’s. The *nation* of Israel (and Egypt) are *very* old. https://t.co/FVbDQHWQX6 — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) May 31, 2021

Khalifa countered the attacks, arguing that the inclusion of champagne from Nazi-occupied France would be the equivalent of her listening to famed French singer Edith Piaf.

Enjoying what would be classified as “nazi-era” music according to the NYPost’s logic on things produced in 1940’s France. https://t.co/2yUXOu60ht pic.twitter.com/ognnSct95f — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) May 31, 2021

Khalifa has been fiercely criticizing Israel since the conflict in Gaza broke out in early May, routinely denouncing it as an apartheid state and bashing its defenders as supporters of genocide.

“If you don’t understand the difference between anti zionism and anti Semitism, log the f*** off the internet. I block every single one of these sentiments that I can find. If you see things like this in my mentions, report them, please,” she said.

If you don’t understand the difference between anti zionism and anti Semitism, log the fuck off the internet. I block every single one of these sentiments that I can find. If you see things like this in my mentions, report them, please. pic.twitter.com/RKO1GDH04B — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) May 30, 2021

Over the weekend, comedian Bill Maher expressed frustration that liberalism has been equated with being anti-Israel, denouncing model Bella Hadid for saying, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”

“One of the frustrations I had while I was off is that I was watching this war go on in Israel…and it was frustrating to me because there was no one on liberal media to defend Israel, really. We’ve become this country now where we’re kind of one-sided on this issue,” he said.

“It’s amazing to me that the progressives think that they’re being progressive by taking that side of it, the Bella Hadids of the world, these influencers. I just want to say, in February of this year, a Hamas court ruled that an unmarried woman cannot travel in Gaza without the permission of a male guardian, that’s where the progressives are? Bella Hadid and her friends would run screaming to Tel Aviv if they had to live in Gaza for one day,” he added.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

