https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/fauci-email-dump/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
A trove of Fauci emails have been made public.
If you want to comb through the entire set of more than 3,000 emails the direct link is here.
An April 2020 email from NIH Director Francis Collins to Fauci under the subject line: Conspiracy gains momentum. The email included a link to an article about Brett Baier saying on FOX News that covid outbreak started in Wuhan lab. Fauci’s response is redacted. pic.twitter.com/G8F7SUB23U
— Jason Leopold (@JasonLeopold) June 1, 2021
“These new emails show WHO and Fauci’s NIH special accommodations to Chinese communist efforts to control information about COVID-19.” pic.twitter.com/Q5ixl7mlFl
— Judicial Watch ⚖️ (@JudicialWatch) June 2, 2021