Dr. Anthony Fauci is set to release a book in the fall offering readers lessons about “life philosophy.”

The 80-page book, which is titled “Expect the Unexpected: Ten Lessons on Truth, Service, and the Way Forward,” will debut in November and recently became available for pre-order.

“In his own words, world-renowned infectious disease specialist Anthony Fauci shares the lessons that have shaped his life philosophy, offering an intimate view of one of the world’s greatest medical minds as well as universal advice to live by,” the Amazon listing states.

“With more than three decades spent combating some of the most dangerous diseases to strike humankind— AIDS, Ebola, COVID-19—Dr. Fauci has worked in daunting professional conditions and shouldered great responsibility. The earnest reflections in these pages offer a universal message on how to lead in times of crisis and find resilience in the face of disappointments and obstacles,” a description from Barnes & Noble further explains.

“Sure to strike a chord with readers, the inspiring words of wisdom in this book are centered around life lessons compiled from hours of interviews, offering a concrete path to a bright and hopeful future.”

Some mocked the idea that Fauci, who has faced increasing criticism for repeated mixed messaging regarding aspects of the pandemic, would feel qualified to write a book about such lofty concepts.

I really need the people in charge of handling this pandemic to stop writing books about how they’re handling this pandemic while they’re still doing it. pic.twitter.com/dGHhXIi97B — Noam Blum (@neontaster) June 1, 2021

Fauci to release book on ‘truth’ this fall What a joke…https://t.co/Dzq5fyNayb — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) June 1, 2021

Here we go… Fauci book deal is the most unsurprising thing ever https://t.co/5dljUNczRB — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 1, 2021

Dr. Fauci is publishing a book and became the highest paid federal government employee while you lost your business and had your kids out of school for a year — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 1, 2021

In March, Simon & Schuster announced a children’s book about the nation’s top infectious disease expert . As The Daily Wire reported:

The book, titled “Dr. Fauci: How A Boy From Brooklyn Became America’s Doctor,” is written by Kate Messner and illustrated by Alexandra Bye. The book can be pre-ordered ahead of its June 29 release. “The definitive picture book biography of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and one of the most crucial figures in the COVID-19 pandemic,” the publisher described the book. “Before he was Dr. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Anthony Fauci was a curious boy in Brooklyn, delivering prescriptions from his father’s pharmacy on his blue Schwinn bicycle. His father and immigrant grandfather taught Anthony to ask questions, consider all the data, and never give up–and Anthony’s ability to stay curious and to communicate with people would serve him his entire life.” “This engaging narrative, which draws from interviews the author did with Dr. Fauci himself, follows Anthony from his Brooklyn beginnings through medical school and his challenging role working with seven US presidents to tackle some of the biggest public health challenges of the past fifty years, including the COVID-19 pandemic. Extensive backmatter rounds out Dr. Fauci’s story with a timeline, recommended reading, a full spread of facts about vaccines and how they work, and Dr. Fauci’s own tips for future scientists.”

