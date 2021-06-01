https://justthenews.com/nation/crime/federal-prosecutor-found-be-serial-sex-offender-watchdog-agency-says?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A federal prosecutor said to have sexually harassed and acted inappropriately towards female coworkers for years, but was never charged, according to a recently released Justice Department inspector general report.

Among those who accused the prosecutor of the harassment were an intern, a postal inspector, an FBI analyst, and another federal prosecutor, according to the report.

The report was released as a one-page document in November 2020 and released as an 11-page report Friday, following a Freedom of Information Act request by BuzzFeed News.

The report includes an instance of physical harassment in which the accused assistant U.S. attorney, whose name was redacted from the report, touched an intern’s breast while reaching for a law book “and stared at her the entire time.”

Other nonphysical instances of harassment include the attorney allegedly making “sexually suggestive” and “inappropriate” comments to the intern and other women.

Federal and state prosecutors declined to bring charges.

The women told investigators the attorney commented about their romantic relationships, often telling them to have affairs.

He also referenced their physical appearances highlighting parts of their bodies, and sent inappropriate messages over social media.

The women said his comments and actions interfered with their work, saying they made arrangements to avoid meetings or contact with him.

The investigators confirmed that the attorney had sexually harassed the intern and others in violation of federal regulations and Justice Department policy saying he likely committed “sexual imposition,” a misdemeanor offense.

