https://justthenews.com/government/congress/floridas-matt-gaetz-proposes-legislation-ban-federal-support-vaccine-passports?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Florida GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz has introduced a bill to prevent the federal government from funding and enforcing so-called COVID-19 vaccine passport programs.

Gaetz, with Texas Republican Reps. Louie Gohmert and Lance Gooden, on Tuesday introduced the legislation,H.R. 3660, the “Digital Health Pass Prevention Act of 2021.”

The legislation would prohibit the federal government from providing funds or enforcing any program that uses digital health passes, which would be used to verify that an individual has received a COVID-19 vaccine.

The passes would allow those fully vaccinated access to buildings, airports and other facilities and events and deny access to those who have not been vaccinated.

“The federal government has no business asking Americans for their vaccination status, and they should not have the ability to use taxpayer funds to support third parties who do,” Gaetz said in a statement Wednesday.

He also said Americans will “not trade mask mandates for vaccine mandates.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

