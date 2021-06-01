https://thehill.com/homenews/media/556227-flynn-denies-suggesting-that-myanmar-style-coup-should-happen-in-us

Michael Flynn denied suggesting that a Myanmar-style coup “should happen” in the U.S. after coming under fire for making a remark at a convention appearing to suggest that one should happen.

Flynn, former national security adviser to former President TrumpDonald TrumpBill that would mandate Asian-American history lessons in Illinois schools heads to governor’s desk Five things to know about the new spotlight on UFOs Biden shows little desire to reverse Trump’s Cuba policies MORE, said in a Telegram post on Monday that there is “NO reason whatsoever for any coup in American, and I do not and have not at any time called for any action of that sort.”

“Any reporting of any other belief by me is a boldface fabrication based on twisted reporting at a lively panel at a conference of Patriotic Americans who love this country, just as I do,” he added.

“I am no stranger to media manipulating my words and therefore let me repeat my response to a question asked at the conference: There is no reason it (a coup) should happen here (in America),” Flynn continued.

The remark in question came during a conference hosted by supporters of the QAnon conspiracy theory.

Someone from the audience asked, “I want to know why what happened in Myanmar can’t happen here?”

After the crowd responded with cheers, Flynn responded, “No reason. I mean it, it should happen here.”

Many followers of QAnon believe that the military will help Trump regain power in the U.S.

Hundreds of people have been killed and thousands have been arrested since Myanmar’s military seized power and overtook the country’s government in February, according to the Assistance Association of Political Prisoners.

Rep. Liz Cheney Elizabeth (Liz) Lynn CheneyCheney fires back at Flynn over coup remark Juan Williams: GOP extremism is poisoning the nation This Memorial Day we should reaffirm our national faith MORE (R-Wyo.) responded to Flynn’s initial remark on Monday, saying “no American should advocate or support the violent overthrow of the United States.”

